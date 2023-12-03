Highlights Arsenal want to keep Aaron Ramsdale until the end of the season despite him playing backup to on-loan Brentford stopper David Raya at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta may have to brace himself for offers for the England international during the 2024 winter transfer window.

One Premier League club has already been linked with a move for the Gunners stopper, though it's reported this has been rejected.

Arsenal want to keep goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale until the end of the season despite being dropped for David Raya during the 2023/24 campaign, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides an internal update from the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta felt he needed a change of direction regarding his first-choice stopper and turned to Raya's services on a season-long loan from Brentford in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Ramsdale could be frustrated by recent developments, having established himself as the Gunners’ number one in north London in the previous two seasons. Arsenal must consider the possibility of receiving offers for the England international’s services heading into the 2024 winter transfer market next month.

Ramsdale’s frustrating season at Arsenal

In August 2021, Arsenal confirmed the signing of Ramsdale from Sheffield United in a deal that could rise to £30m. The 25-year-old was coming off the back of two consecutive Premier League relegations with AFC Bournemouth and the Blades, leading to concerns over his arrival.

But Ramsdale soon ousted Bernd Leno, who would exit the Emirates Stadium in an £8m transfer to Fulham 12 months later. In the goalkeeper’s first season between the sticks at Arsenal, the club just missed out on qualification to the 2022/23 Champions League, with Arteta’s refreshed young squad putting the building blocks in place for a successful future.

The following campaign, the Gunners finished second in the Premier League, having come up just short in their quest to win their first top-flight title for almost 20 years, succumbing to eventual treble holders Manchester City. However, Ramsdale’s form between the sticks was enough to earn the Stoke-on-Trent-born star a new long-term deal in May, extending his contract until 2026 with the option of a further year.

But in August, the stopper’s future was questioned when Arsenal confirmed the signing of Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford, with the option to buy for £27m. In September, Ramsdale found himself dropped to the bench for the Gunners’ 1-0 victory at Everton and has been unable to regain his place in the first-team aside from Carabao Cup games and in a recent win at Brentford, in which Raya was unavailable due to a clause in his loan agreement.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT (28th November) that neither Ramsdale nor Raya are responding well to competition for the number one shirt at the Emirates.

Aaron Ramsdale - Premier League career in numbers (01-12-23) Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 2019-20 (AFC Bournemouth) 37 62 5 0 2020-21 (Sheffield United) 38 53 5 1 2021-22 (Arsenal) 34 39 12 1 2022-23 (Arsenal) 38 43 14 1 2023-24 (Arsenal) 5 4 2 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Ben Jacobs on Ramsdale

Jacobs is told that Arsenal would like to keep Ramsdale until the end of the season, as he has the quality to step in when Raya is unavailable. However, the journalist claims the longer the goalkeeper sits on the bench, the less happy he will become, and the more likely clubs will come chasing his signature. Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm also told that if Arsenal have their way, they would still like to keep him until the end of the season for depth, and because, despite Raya being the number one, they just don't see a great deal between the two goalkeepers. So, they believe that Ramsdale has all the qualities to play and step in when needed, whether that's a congested fixture calendar, an injury, or a drop in form to Raya. So, Arteta doesn't want to lose Ramsdale, but players will always have their say, too. The longer it goes on where Ramsdale is sitting on the bench, the less happy he will be and the more likely it will be that other clubs come calling.”

Arsenal transfer news

Ramsdale has been the subject of heightened transfer speculation in recent weeks and could find himself at the centre of a potential saga heading into the 2024 winter transfer window. On 25th November, the Daily Star reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing the Gunners' backup stopper if Saudi offers tempt Wolves' number one Jose Sa away in the new year.

Wanderers have slapped a £35m price tag on the Portugal international’s head but are confident of his departure in January. Therefore, Wolves would want to sign Ramsdale on loan with the obligation to buy in the summer of 2024 to continue complying with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. However, on 27th November, Football.London claimed that Arsenal have rejected an offer from a bottom-half top-flight club for the goalkeeper’s services, hinting that Wolves may have to look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports that Arsenal are in talks with right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract. The 25-year-old joined the Gunners from Bologna in the summer of 2021 and has established himself as a regular feature in Arteta’s matchday squad. Alongside Tomiyasu, The Standard claims that Arsenal are confident of securing defender Ben White’s future at the Emirates Stadium.