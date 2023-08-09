Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears to be highly rated in the game, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into what some of the squad think of him, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Gunners didn't win a trophy last season, Arteta and his side pushed Manchester City for the majority of the campaign in the race for the Premier League title.

Arsenal news - Latest

So far this summer, Arsenal have completed the signings of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz.

Although it was an impressive season, ending in the Gunners finishing second in the table, ultimately, Arsenal blew their chances of beating Pep Guardiola's side to the trophy.

The players have of course played a pivotal role in Arsenal's upturn in form over the last few years, but a lot of that boils down to the impact Arteta has made.

Reiss Nelson is the latest player to heap praise on his manager, in an interview with ESPN.

He said: “This guy is like a genius bro. His actual understanding of the game is just scary, to how he sees things, you know? I’ve played under a lot of different managers and for me, he’s probably up there with the best because he sees every single picture and every situation different. He’s just incredible."

Now, journalist Brown has addressed these comments, and provided some insight into what he's heard from some Arsenal players.

What has Brown said about Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that whilst speaking to some Arsenal players, he can see how highly rated the manager is.

The journalist adds that players can often get bored on the training ground or with a manager specifically, but he doesn't see that problem occurring with Arteta and Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yes, it's a nice sort of thing to hear. I've heard from several players before how highly rated Arteta is in the game.

"Players do seem to love him as a coach. He's clearly got something on the training pitch that players seem to enjoy. Lots of managers when they take training or when they coach a club end up losing players because they get bored with them, essentially.

"I think there is absolutely no chance of anyone getting bored with Arteta at Arsenal. He's always trying to change things up and bring in new ideas."

What's next for Arsenal?

Despite some impressive signings so far from Arteta and his recruitment team, business doesn't appear to be finished at the Emirates.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Marquinhos is being targeted by both Olympiacos and Nantes.

Elsewhere, reports have claimed that Thomas Partey could be one to leave the club before the window slams shut in September.

The Gunners have also agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It's looking set to be a busy end to the summer transfer window for Arsenal, as they look to build a squad capable of competing domestically and in Europe.