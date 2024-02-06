Highlights Arsenal's recent victory over Liverpool showed they are capable of dominating top teams in the Premier League.

Journalist Paul Brown believes Arsenal have a better squad than Liverpool and can win the Premier League.

Arsenal may focus on signing Brentford's Ivan Toney instead of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen due to the latter's high price tag.

Arsenal recently beat Liverpool in the Premier League in what was a huge boost in their pursuit of the title, and journalist Paul Brown has now told GIVEMESPORT that he believes they can win it, with the Gunners having a better squad than the Merseyside club.

Mikel Arteta's side have shown plenty of inconsistency so far this season, with Liverpool and Manchester City looking the most likely to finish on top. After the Gunners failed to bring in any new additions during the January transfer window, the supporters at the Emirates Stadium may have been worried about their chances of competing at the top of the table.

However, their performance against Jurgen Klopp's men at the weekend showed they are capable of dominating one of the best teams in the Premier League. Now, it's all about showing consistency and going on a run of games to gain ground on the sides above them in the table.

Arsenal vs Liverpool was 'men against boys'

The Gunners secured a 3-1 victory over the Reds at the Emirates thanks to goals from Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli. The two teams went into the break at 1-1 after a Gabriel own goal late in the first half drew Liverpool level. However, the second half showing from Arteta's men was too much for the Merseyside club to handle.

Arsenal vs Liverpool stats Stats Arsenal Liverpool Possession 43% 57% Expected Goals (xG) 3.50 0.37 Shots 15 10 Shots Inside Box 12 6 Shots On Target 7 1 Big Chances 6 0 Tackles Won 11 6 Duels Won 57 52 Statistics via FotMob

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, who was speaking on Sky Sports after the game, suggested that it was 'men against boys' in the first half, despite the Reds finding an equaliser just before half-time. Gary Neville has also claimed that he believes Arsenal are a better side than Liverpool, but they will need to be more ruthless in the final third to come out on top in the Premier League title race...

"I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool but I think Liverpool are a more ruthless team, they’re more ruthless in the final third. And I think that could just cost them in the end, and that’s me having said at the start of the season I thought Arsenal would win the league."

Arsenal were in the driving seat to secure the title last season but fell at the final hurdle with Pep Guardiola's side coming out on top. Whether they can go all the way this time around remains to be seen, but they don't have the pressure of leading the way this campaign.

Paul Brown - Arsenal can win the Premier League

Brown has suggested that Arsenal can go on to win the Premier League title this season and he believes that the Gunners are a better team than Liverpool. The journalist adds that Arsenal outclassed Klopp's men at the weekend, suggesting Arteta has a better squad to work with. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Yes, I do [think they can win the Premier League]. I honestly think that Arsenal are just simply a better team than Liverpool. I also think they have a better squad. When the two have their best XI's out, you can argue that there are positions on the pitch where Liverpool are superior. But I just think that Arsenal have passed them really in terms of what they're doing at the moment. I thought they put in a brilliant performance at the weekend. I thought they outclassed Liverpool."

Arsenal could move away from Osimhen

Due to the inconsistent form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in attack for the Gunners, there has been plenty of suggestions that they should be looking to reinforce the centre-forward position at the Emirates. Reports have suggested that Arsenal are interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who could cost in the region of £120m. Brentford's Ivan Toney is also a target, as per Sky Sports, and the north London outfit may focus on the England international.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal may pull out of the race to sign Osimhen due to his price tag and hints that the Gunners could focus on bringing Toney to the club in the summer transfer window.