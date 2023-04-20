Arsenal’s home clash with the Premier League’s basement side Southampton on Friday evening is the “ideal fixture” ahead of the Gunners’ trip to fellow title contenders Manchester City next week, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit four points clear at the top of the league but have played a game more than their Manchester rivals.

Arsenal news – Southampton

Having surrendered 2-0 leads in consecutive fixtures at Liverpool and West Ham United, Arsenal have seen their advantage at the top of the Premier League cut from eight points to four.

The Gunners’ dropped points and two victories for Manchester City mean that both sides' fates now lie in their own hands ahead of next week’s potential title decider at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Arteta’s side will be relieved to finally return to north London this week with their last two fixtures having been on the road.

Southampton’s precarious position at the basement of the Premier League indicates that Arsenal should be full of confidence heading into the fixture as they aim to build momentum before City’s visit next week.

What has Jones said about Arsenal?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Southampton at home is the ideal fixture for Arsenal to rebuild confidence ahead of a game, which basically determines the title.

“They've got into a lead at Liverpool that they’ve thrown away, and they've done the same at West Ham.

“But they were so good when leading in those spells.”

How will Arsenal fare against Southampton?

Despite both sides being opposites in terms of positioning in the Premier League table, Arsenal won’t have fond memories of their last fixture against the south coast outfit.

The Gunners surrendered a 1-0 lead on their trip to St. Mary’s back in October, having to settle for a point after Stuart Armstrong’s equaliser wiped out Granit Xhaka’s first-half strike.

However, Southampton’s form has since taken a turn for the worse, with the Saints now propping up the rest of the league and looking likely to drop into the Championship come the campaign’s conclusion.

This is seen as a favourable match-up for Arteta’s outfit, with the Gunners being stronger in every department on the pitch, and a quick start would do wonders in settling the nerves of those inside the Emirates.

However, after last weekend’s disappointing draw at relegation-threatened West Ham, the Spanish head coach will be wary of complacency creeping in as Arsenal look to seal their first Premier League title since 2004.