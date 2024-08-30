While Arsenal would have loved the opportunity to sign Nico Williams today, there was little chance of it being possible for the Gunners to pull off with Williams likely to cost plenty, and probably preferring a move to Barcelona instead, David Ornstein said on Sky Sport's Transfer Talk Pod.

Williams played a starring role for Spain during Euro 2024, and has seen plenty of interest in his services from around Europe as a result, but his wage coupled with Bilbao's likely asking price would likely deter Arsenal from any move.

Williams, 22, grabbed five goals and 11 assists in La Liga last season, and holds a market value of around £67m.

Williams to Arsenal Unlikely

The Spaniard would likely cost too much

David Ornstein, speaking on the Transfer Talk Pod with Sky Sports, claimed that while Arsenal would love to sign Williams today, he would likely both cost too much and prefer a move to Catalan giants Barcelona:

"Arsenal love Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao. He would be Mikel Arteta's top choice, I think, by a mile if they were going to recruit a wide player. But he's already on a massive contract. It would need to be an even bigger contract if he were to join another club, with a release clause that needs to be paid in full, and he also seems very happy where he is at the moment. "If he was to leave, it seems Barcelona is his first choice."

Arsenal Close in on Sterling

The England veteran looks set for Emirates move

While Arsenal have been unable to land Williams during this transfer window, it appears as though they are now set to land Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling on a loan deal, according to Sami Mokbel.

The England international is closing in on a last-minute switch to the Emirates, where he will boost the Gunners' attacking options and compete with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli for a spot in the starting XI.

