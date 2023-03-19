Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would 'love to bolster' his attacking options in the summer transfer window, Football London reporter Kaya Kaynak has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leandro Trossard was signed in January, but Arsenal's attacking reinforcements don't appear to be ending there.

Arsenal transfer news - attacking options

With Trossard recently arriving at the club, Arsenal may not seem in desperate need of attacking options at the moment.

However, the Belgian forward often plays on the left-hand side of attack and there's a lack of cover for Bukayo Saka in this Arsenal squad.

So much so, that Saka has started every single Premier League game this season, as per FBref, with Arteta undoubtedly desperate to keep him fit for the rest of the campaign.

An injury to the England international would be catastrophic, and relying on him on the right-hand side ahead of next season may be dangerous.

As per Transfermarkt, Trossard has played just eight games on the right in his whole career, with Gabriel Martinelli playing just six.

What has Kaynak said about Arsenal?

Kaynak has suggested that the Gunners could be in the market for attacking reinforcements in the summer window, with their potential Champions League status having an affect on their transfer dealings.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think they would love to bolster their attacking options if possible. Mikel Arteta has said that he views Emile Smith Rowe as being at his best in the middle.

"Obviously, they've brought in Leandro Trossard now, which does give him another option up front. But, I think Arteta is fully aware that for the Champions League next season, which they look like qualifying for, you need to have a strong squad to be able to compete in the competition and the Premier League.

"This season, in the Europa League, Arsenal are sort of able to have an 'A' team and a 'B' team and you can't quite have that in the Champions League. They'd love to bolster their attacking options."

Who could Arsenal sign in the summer?

Reports from Portugal have recently claimed that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch FC Porto winger Pepe. The 26-year-old is extremely versatile, having played all across the front three as well as at full-back at times in his career.

It's understood that Arsenal are also interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, a player capable of playing on both sides of attack, as per Transfermarkt.

It appears that Arsenal are in the market for players in attack who are a little more versatile.