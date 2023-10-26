Highlights Mikel Arteta must now look to use his squad players in order to prevent his Arsenal team from going stale after a below par performance against Chelsea.

A strong contributor off the bench could be asked to step into the starting line-up, and should be prominent in Arteta's thoughts.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's underwhelming performances could lead to a straight battle between two players for the left-back position.

Arsenal have started the 2023/24 season in blistering form, just as they did with the previous campaign as Mikel Arteta looks to beat his former boss, Pep Guardiola, to the Premier League title. Manchester City did eventually beat the Gunners to the league title despite the North London side spending 248 days at the top of the table, making them the record holders as the team to have spent the most days in the number one spot without winning the league.

Arsenal escaped Stamford Bridge with a point in a recent fixture despite finding themselves 2-0 down against their London rivals with only 15 minutes to go. The late comeback meant that Arteta's side remain unbeaten in the Premier League, and they joined Manchester City on 21 points at the top of the table prior to Tottenham playing against Fulham on Monday night.

The Spanish manager was forced to look to the bench for options to try and salvage the game against Chelsea with his trusted starting XI struggling to cope with Mauricio Pochettino's men. That game may have given an indication of both players that deserve more of a chance in the starting line-up and alos players that could benefit from being taken out of the firing line for the time being.

Arsenal's Premier League results so far

Date Result 12/08/2023 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 21/08/2023 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 26/08/2023 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 03/09/2023 Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United 17/09/2023 Everton 0-1 Arsenal 24/09/2023 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham 30/09/2023 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 08/10/2023 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 21/10/2023 Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

So, we have compiled a list of three players we believe Arteta should consider starting in the upcoming Premier League fixture with Sheffield United.

Aaron Ramsdale

Much has been made of the goalkeeping situation at the Emirates this season with David Raya being brought in on loan from Brentford to compete against Ramsdale for the number one spot in Arteta's side. Not only did the Spaniard come in as competition, but he actually took his place in the starting XI with his first start coming in a 1-0 win at Goodison Park against Everton. Since then, Raya has been the first choice for the Gunners, but could the pendulum of momentum be swinging back in the direction of his English colleague.

The 27-year-old was brought in for his impressive ability to play the ball out from the back being on full display for Brentford last season. In that campaign, Raya attempted over 400 passes more than his new teammate and completed almost 300 more. The range of passing has to be taken into consideration with Raya completing 44.7% of his 1,026 long passes attempted while Ramsdale only managed to find his teammate from long range on 35.8% of his attempted 519.

While it may be easy to claim that Raya should be starting games for Arsenal to go to the next level in possession, a few factors have to be taken into consideration. Arsenal dominate possession in attacking areas on a more regular basis than Brentford, meaning the ball is a lot more likely to have been at the feet of Raya on many more occasions than it was for Ramsdale. The Spanish goalkeeper also had one of the best target men in the business to aim for with his long passes in the form of Ivan Toney, again, another luxury not afforded to Ramsdale with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus being different types of players.

A shaky couple of moments against Manchester City and Chelsea in the last couple of games have led to questions surrounding Raya's starting spot. Taking too long on the ball almost allowed Julian Alvarez to score after closing the goalkeeper down, while Mykhailo Mudryk took full advantage of some poor positioning by the shot-stopper to chip the ball over his head, albeit fortunately after initially looking to deliver a cross. With these mistakes looking to dent the confidence of Raya, it may make sense all round for Ramsdale to get the chance to impress once more.

Leandro Trossard

There is a strong possibility that the Belgian winger will get the opportunity to shine in the Champions League and cup competitions this season, but he is currently a firm second favourite to Gabriel Martinelli when it comes to the Premier League. Trossard was the hero at Stamford Bridge as he arrived at the back post to poke the ball past his former teammate at Brighton, Robert Sanchez, after being brought on as a second-half substitute.

The aforementioned Martinelli recently came back from injury, and while he was away, there were several opportunities for Trossard to step into the team and make a real impression. Granted, he did struggle to make that impact in his only league start while his Brazilian teammate was on the sidelines, but Trossard did manage to net a goal and an assist in the Gunners' opening Champions League group game against PSV Eindhoven and actually scored after replacing Martinelli following his injury against Everton.

Having only found the back of the net on two occasions in the league, it may make sense that Arteta is keeping his Belgian attacker on the bench for the time being, but perhaps the Spanish boss is missing a trick. Not only can Trossard play as a wide player, but also as a more attack minded midfield player. The left-hand side of the midfield trio has brought about some issues for the Gunners this season with both Kai Havertz and Declan Rice having struggled to have the same impact in the role Granit Xhaka almost perfected last season.

This could be where Trossard steps in to take his opportunity rather than trying to compete with Martinelli directly. The versatility is a big advantage to have as injuries and other factors will eventually make space in the team for the back-up players to step into the fold and the 28-year-old could be a beneficiary of this.

Jakub Kiwior

It may be a case of taking a player out of the firing line here with Oleksandr Zinchenko somewhat struggling to reach the heights of performance that he achieved during the 2022/23 season thus far. The Ukrainian was taken off at half-time of the previously mentioned game against Chelsea after being run ragged by Raheem Sterling in the opening period. Takehiro Tomiyasu was the man called upon to replace the 26-year-old on that occasion, but there could be another man with a stake to claim in this battle.

Kiwior has struggled to get any minutes at all this season despite impressing as a centre-back in the place of William Saliba during the final weeks of the last campaign. Kiwior made his debut in the league during a game against Chelsea in March 2023 and Arteta himself was full of praise for the Polish defender in his post-match press conference as he said: "He looked ready, he looked fresh, he looked really determined. He’s been getting better and better every single day, not only in training but his interaction and his language."

The Arsenal manager did not stop there with his acknowledgment of his player's performance as he continued: "He’s more settled and he’s a player that I really like, that’s why I signed him. He has the potential at his age to be great, and he had a big task against the players he had to face today, and I think he didn’t really well."

It goes to show there are big expectations for the future, but with his only two full 90 minute displays of the season so far, he was deployed as a left-back and Zinchenko's below par form could result in an opportunity to battle Tomiyasu for a starting place in the coming weeks.

All statistics courtesy of FBref.