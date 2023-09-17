Highlights Mikel Arteta has instilled a Manchester City-like style at Arsenal, marked by attention to detail, strategizing, and intensity.

David Raya could displace Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal's number one goalkeeper due to his impressive performances at Brentford.

Arsenal's potential Champions League lineup may feature players like Ben White, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal are a club thriving under the walking, talking Zara Menswear advert, Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard appears to be cut from the same cloth as Pep Guardiola, with the pair famously coming from the same school of thought. It’s perhaps unsurprising that as a former student of Manchester City’s footballing connoisseur, Arteta’s ideas and philosophy of ridiculous attention to detail, nth degree strategising, and an almost unmatched intensity run akin to his former master’s methods.

As such, we have borne witness to a Manchester City 2.0 at the Emirates over the last 12 months. The Gunners are a truly enthralling side, who play with such effortless pizzaz, relentless tempo, and unbearable rigour; a style that the Emirates faithful will be hoping translates just as well on the continent’s biggest stage. Having qualified for the Champions League since the 2016/17 season, Arsenal are set to play host to Europe’s elite for the first time since the days of Arsene Wenger.

With the club’s maiden Champions League campaign under Mikel Arteta just weeks away from takeoff, how the former Evertonian will decide to set out his stall for the Gunners’ opening continental clash remains a mystery. With transfer dealings still to be done, and best XIs still to be established, let’s take a look at how the Gunners could line up come the first round of games in September…

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

David Raya

David Raya hasn’t joined Arsenal to make up the numbers and warm the bench for Mikel Arteta, with the Spanish shot-stopper eager to stake a claim on that number one jersey. Despite Aaron Ramsdale’s heroics in the Community Shield, there’s an air of unreliability to his game, and a susceptibility to a mistake or two. Raya cut an assured figure in Brentford’s goal last term, keeping the fifth most clean sheets of any goalkeeper in the league, and sat atop of the pile for most saves with a staggering 154. At 27, Raya is entering his peak and with his ability to play the ball out from the back, and keep his side in games via his acrobatic reflexes, he could very well displace current number one, Ramsdale.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Southampton v Coventry City - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - February 5, 2022 Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

With the adaptable, Timber out for an elongated period of time, Thomas Partey required elsewhere, and a lack of right-back alternatives available, Arsenal have reportedly been linked with Southampton fullback and ex-Spurs man, Kyle Walker-Peters. The 26-year-old has been tipped to make the move away from St. Mary’s this summer, and with perpetual issues down their right flank, Arsenal could try their luck in landing the player.

CB: Ben White

There’s an honest likability to Ben White that is perhaps a little difficult to place. The £50 million signing has been mightily impressive since joining Arsenal last summer, and has demonstrated his defensive versatility by slotting in at both centre-half and right-back. With Gabriel out-of-favour, and Timber out for the foreseeable future, the Gunners have been left painfully short defensively, but in White they have a man whose ability to build from deep-lying areas is paramount to how Arsenal want to play. Having started every game of the new campaign thus far, everything is pointing towards White receiving his debut Champions League call-up.

CB: William Saliba

It must be hard for William Saliba not to be perennially humming the tune of The Champs’ “Tequila” such is the infectious nature of the chant his name has been used in. A fan favourite, the central defender has been in receipt of tonnes of commendation from all over the football world, and after a breakthrough campaign last term, the composed centre-half has been tipped by none other than Cesc Fabregas to be Arsenal’s centre-back for “the next 15-20 years”. 20 years might be pushing it slightly, Cesc. That said, the 22-year-old has so much development still ahead of him, a prolonged career as one of the world’s very best in his position is certainly attainable.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko

With Jurrien Timber out injured and Kieran Tierney vying for a move away, Oleksandr Zinchenko looks ready to battle it out with Takehiro Tomiyasu for that vacant left-back spot. After Tomiyasu was sent off against Crystal Palace, the Ukrainian will be hoping he can take full advantage of his opportunity to reclaim his spot in Arteta’s starting XI, and with his pedigree in playing in some of the world’s biggest club games, he seems the obvious choice.

CM: Thomas Partey

While playing conservatively isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s nature, to cope with the different demands and pressures of the Champions League, a seasoned figure at the heart of the midfield may serve to benefit Arsenal, and will help to keep it tight when playing the tougher opponents. Having starred as a right-back in the opening games this term, he could well replace Kai Havertz to create a more balanced, defensively cohesive unit.

CM: Declan Rice

As the most expensive British player ever and one of the signings of the summer so far, Arteta’s intention was of course, to have Declan Rice at the very epicentre of his team. The England international was instrumental in West Ham’s European triumph last season and emphatically demonstrated that he was ready for the step-up. Having played in the European Championships final, Rice proved unequivocally, that he could mix it with the best the football sphere has to offer. Set for another sensational season, Rice will be a permanent fixture in Arsenal’s midfield, injuries permitting.

CM: Martin Odegaard

No Arsenal side would be complete without, Captain Fantastic, Martin Odegaard. The Scandinavian playmaker registered 23 G/A in all competitions last season, and with 15 goals to his name, the Norwegian became one of the highest scoring midfielders in a single Premier League campaign. Odegaard is one name that is guaranteed to be in Arteta’s starting XI come the Champions League’s opening night.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Cheeky-chappy, Bukayo Saka is seemingly everyone’s new, adopted favourite. The rapid right-winger is a breath of fresh air, and his capacity to take on defenders and beat them in even the tightest confines is majestic. It’s easy to forget that the silky forward is still only 21 years old, and

LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Like his teammate on the opposite wing, Gabriel Martinelli possesses his own distinct set of attributes that make him such an unmistakable talent. His ability to dribble at mesmerising pace, with utter accuracy and agility is truly spectacular to watch and like that of Saka, can chip in with goals and assists, as well as being able to wreak havoc against his opposite number.

ST: Eddie Nketiah

With Gabriel Jesus out for an unknown period, and Kai Havertz flattering to deceive when playing up front, Eddie Nketiah has been left to lead the line. The striker is all too accustomed to filling in, having acted as cover last season when Jesus was out for a lengthy spell. With 12 G/A to his name last term, Nketiah will be hoping he can improve on that return this time around, with the Arsenal Academy graduate already featuring on the goalscoring charts early in the campaign.