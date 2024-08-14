Arsenal are now stepping up their efforts to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, with The Athletic's David Ornstein confirming that Edu Gaspar has jetted off to Spain to seal a deal.

It's been a fairly quiet summer transfer window for the Gunners so far, with Riccardo Calafiori their only first-team signing. Merino, who was previously labelled as 'world-class' by Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, has now been identified as the next target to strengthen Mikel Arteta's squad.

Edu Heads to Spain to Seal Arsenal Deal

Personal terms won't be an issue

Ornstein has now reported that Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Merino, with Edu in Spain this week to try and thrash out a deal. Personal terms aren't expected to be an issue, while the Gunners are likely to need a sale before or after they secure Merino...

"Arsenal stepping up efforts to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. Talks ongoing + Edu has been in Spain this week to pursue agreement. Personal terms for 28yo midfielder no issue. Likely needs an exit from #AFC, whether before or after."

The report from The Athletic adds that La Real are resigned to the possibility of losing Merino this summer, with the Spanish midfielder having less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Mikel Merino's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Declan Rice Mikel Merino Declan Rice Pass completion percentage 76.2 88.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 60.5 47.6 Ball recoveries 7.14 4.97 Tackles 2.79 2.32 Clearances 1.99 1.45 Blocks 1.30 1.03

At the age of 28, Merino will come in and be a ready-made option for Mikel Arteta, fresh off the back of helping his country lift Euro 2024 earlier in the summer. Merino has previously played in the Premier League before with Newcastle United, but he struggled to hit the heights expected of him in England.

Merino's team-mate Martin Zubimendi appeared to be heading to Liverpool earlier this week, but it's now been confirmed that he will be staying in Spain, rejecting the chance to join Arne Slot's side. As a result, the Gunners could now swoop in to prise Merino away, with La Real unlikely to want to lose two key midfielders this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino was one of four members of the Spain squad to feature in every clash at Euro 2024, while he covered 28.1 kilometres over the course of 178 minutes on the pitch

Arsenal Could Now Look to Move Someone On

Eddie Nketiah may be sacrificied

The report from The Athletic suggests that in order to bring in a new player this summer, Arsenal are likely to have to offload one of their current crop. When signing Calafiori, the Gunners only pressed the button after reaching an agreement to sell Emile Smith Rowe.

It's likely to be a similar story with Merino, and Ornstein reports that Eddie Nketiah could now be sold, despite a move to Marseille falling through.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and UEFA