Arsenal sent a brutal message to Manchester City following their 5-1 victory over the defending Premier League champions on Sunday. The Gunners knew a win was crucial to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table, and they dismantled Pep Guardiola's side in one of the most humiliating defeats of the famous manager’s career.

Ahead of the game, much of the attention had centred around Erling Haaland's comments to Mikel Arteta after the reverse fixture, when the striker told the former City assistant to stay humble after conceding a last-gasp equaliser. Now, the Gunners appeared to issue a direct response with a eyebrow-raising music choice that blasted across the Emirates after the final whistle.

Arsenal Play Kendrick Lamar's 'Humble' After City Win

The Gunners directed a sly dig at Haaland with their music choice

As the victors celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle, fans captured footage where Kendrick Lamar's song 'Humble' could be heard being played on the sound system at the Emirates. The dig was just another kick in the teeth for Haaland, who had a day to forget coming off the back of his comments at the Etihad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has won in just three of his eight clashes with Arsenal during his career.

While the Norwegian was able to get on the scoresheet, he only had nine touches across the entire ninety minutes and was accurate in just two of his five passes. Furthermore, after international teammate Martin Odegaard scored the opening goal inside the first two minutes, defender Gabriel could be seen celebrating in Haaland's face, continuing their feud that saw the striker throw a ball at the Brazilian's head after John Stones' stoppage time goal in September.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was also mocked by teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly, who copied the City star's famous celebration after he netted for the first time in senior football, a week after being controversially sent off against Wolves.

