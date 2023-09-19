Highlights Arsenal faces criticism over a bizarre clip of Ben White after their win against Everton, with fans and former players mocking the video.

The clip attempts to highlight White's work rate and recovery to prevent an Everton counter-attack, but it also includes his initial mistake of giving the ball away.

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin sarcastically criticizes the clip, while fans point out White's foul and aimless back pass, questioning Arsenal's decision to post the clip.

Arsenal have been mocked for posting a strange clip of Ben White from the 1-0 Premier League win over Everton, with fans baffled at the clip shared. The Gunners were dominant throughout their trip to Goodison Park and eventually got their rewards as Leandro Trossard placed a beautiful shot into the far corner of Jordan Pickford's goal to seal the three points for the title-hopeful side. It was a scrappy game at times - with Mikel Arteta's team at times finding a route to goal difficult - but to get the win regardless is a good sign going forward. Gabriel Martinelli saw a first-half strike ruled out controversially for an offside call made by VAR despite the ball deflecting off an Everton player earlier in the move. The Brazilian's woes were further compounded as he was forced off the pitch through injury, with Trossard coming on in his place.

Instead of focussing purely on the brilliant goal scored on the day, the Arsenal admin on X (formerly Twitter) decided to put a spotlight on one particular moment from the game in an attempt to big-up the performance of White. It didn't quite hit the mark, however.

Arsenal post bizarre clip of Ben White after Everton victory

On Monday morning, a clip was posted to the club's account of White with the aim of the video to highlight his work rate and effort to sprint back and prevent an Everton counter-attack. This is exactly what the English defender did in the clip - winning the ball back expertly as the opposition looked to break.The questionable part is the fact that the 25-year-old was the man to give the ball away in the first place with a sloppy attempted pass across the edge of the Everton box. His recovery was solid, but the clip was perhaps slightly misjudged with the previous error also being included.

Despite making the mistake in the first place, it does show a very good level of desire to right the wrong on White's behalf, and his manager would be the first one to take that positive.

Ben White clip mocked by fans and former players

Former Premier League striker, Charlie Austin, was quick to criticise the clip as he posted on X: "Yep well done he ran back and intercepted a pass from the ball he just gave away," in a very sarcastic post. The ex-Southampton forward was not the only one to mock the video, with fans also having their say.

A couple of X users pointed out that White even pulled Abdoulaye Doucoure back when making his own recovery run as one said: A player making a mistake then pulling the opposition back to recover is being applauded?!? Funny club man," while another posted: "Gives ball away, fouls player twice then gives an aimless back pass between GK & CB… or did I miss something?"

The pullback did not appear to be spotted by the referee - but had it been - a foul is likely to have been given, and this makes the decision to post the clip even more strange on Arsenal's part. Another user summed up the confusion of many with a post simply saying: "They have to have tweeted the wrong clip."