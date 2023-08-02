Arsenal target Mohammed Kudus is 'there for the taking' because of one key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive update.

Kudus is attracting interest from other Premier League and European clubs and is expected to be on the move before the September 1st deadline.

Arsenal transfer news - Mohammed Kudus

Having secured the signings of Kai Havertz (£65 million), Jurrien Timber (£37 million) and Declan Rice (£105 million), Arsenal's summer spend has already eclipsed the £200 million mark.

Among the favourites to lift the Premier League title next season, Mikel Arteta will be confident given the additions he's made, that his side will once again be able to compete at the top.

And if reports are to be believed, the Gunners could be about to add even more firepower to their squad, with Kudus being linked to the north London outfit.

That's according to The Independent, who state Arsenal are in the mix to sign the Ghana international from Dutch side Ajax this summer.

The report suggests a fee of £40 million might be enough to pry Kudus away from the Netherlands, while Arsenal's London rivals Chelsea have also been tipped with a move.

However, Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT last week that Arsenal will not be able to focus on the Kudus transfer, until they offload players currently in their squad, in order to balance the books following their hefty spending spree earlier in the window.

That's despite transfer insider Jones claiming Arsenal would have few problems securing a deal for Kudus, should they sanction a move.

What has Dean Jones said about Mohammed Kudus and Arsenal?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones admitted that Arsenal are in a good position to sign Kudus, should the Gunners reignite their interest.

On the 22-year-old star, Jones said: "I can’t believe Kudus is still on the market to be honest. He has been sat on the shelf as one of the best priced assets of this summer and somehow he’s still there for the taking.

"I can’t believe Chelsea are in a position where they could get a free run at Kudus but at the moment that seems to be the case.

"He’s very exciting, though Chelsea do have plenty of attacking players and if I’m honest I don’t think they need him right now. You would expect them to go and cement a more defensive midfielder."

Who might Arsenal sell this summer?

As alluded to earlier, Arsenal may need to shift players off their current roster, before Arteta and Edu are given the green light to sign fresh talent.

One man who looks likely to leave the Emirates Stadium is Rob Holding, who following the addition of Timber, has been pushed down the pecking order even further.

The capital club rejected an offer of £3 million for Holding earlier in the window, with suggestions an improved bid could tempt Arsenal into a sale.

Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun is also being tipped with a move away from Arsenal, after the US international ruled out the possibility of being sent out on loan again next season.

However, hopes of a permanent move have been stifled somewhat, after it became apparent the Arsenal board will demand a whopping £50 million for the 22-year-old's signature.