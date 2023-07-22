Arsenal have a top talent on “their list of possibilities” after they sanction several outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar have wasted no time bolstering the Gunners squad ahead of August’s Premier League kick-off.

Arsenal transfer news – Latest

It’s been a busy summer of incomings so far at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal’s recent acquisition of West Ham United captain Declan Rice being the icing on the cake.

The Gunners secured the signature of the 24-year-old after the north London club negotiated a £105m deal with the Irons.

And the midfielder joins Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber through the doors at the Emirates.

Arteta hopes the trio of additions will help Arsenal push one step further in their race to secure their first Premier League title since 2004, having missed out to treble-winners Manchester City last term.

However, having spent a large proportion of their transfer budget on their first three marquee signings of the window, Arsenal must offload several members of their squad if they want to make any more additions in the next few weeks.

Switzerland international Granit Xhaka has already departed after the Gunners accepted a £21.4m from Bayer Leverkusen to take the midfielder back to the Bundesliga.

On further recruitments, Arsenal have an interest in Ajax and Ghana attacker Mohammed Kudus, who has been dubbed a "star boy" by journalist Lawrence Baidoo.

However, it was claimed in March that the Eredivisie star wanted a reunion with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, whom he has previously played under at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

And The Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed that Chelsea have made contact with Ajax to express their interest in Kudus.

The north London outfit would likely have to shelve out £40m to bring the versatile forward to the Emirates Stadium, a potential alternative to the often-overworked Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could aim to sign a right-sided attacker during the transfer window.

But Jacobs claims that Arsenal haven’t moved on Kudus “in an advanced sense” and will have to resolve their midfield outgoings before committing to the signing of the 22-year-old.

What has Jacobs said about Arsenal and Kudus?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal haven't moved in an advanced sense, but he's there and on their list of possibilities, along with Romeo Lavia. Because Arsenal have spent so much money, £200m plus, the consideration for them is to resolve the situation of their midfield in terms of outgoing and Thomas Partey. And then there will be scope to move in the market.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Arsenal this summer?

As Jacobs alluded to, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could find his days at the Emirates Stadium numbered, owing to the club’s significant outlay on Rice.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Partey is unlikely to be at Arsenal beyond the transfer window, having attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League.

The same journalist has also told GMS that if Arsenal are going to sign an attacker, it will be towards the end of the current market when they are more assured of their plans surrounding their squad heading into the new season.

Therefore, it seems that Arsenal’s transfer business will become more restricted in the final weeks of the window, having enjoyed a stunning start to the market this summer.