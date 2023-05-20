Arsenal have held a “conversation with the player’s side” amid their interest in a summer swoop for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to boost his options in the centre of the park in his Gunners squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news – Moises Caicedo

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, speaking on Sky Sports News, Caicedo and West Ham United’s Declan Rice are Arsenal’s primary transfer targets this summer.

The journalist indicated that the north London outfit would move quickly in the summer as they look to strengthen ahead of a Champions League campaign next term.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported that the Gunners could be given a transfer budget of around £200m, funded by the potential sales of Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Folarin Balogun and Rob Holding.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could re-emerge as contenders to sign Caicedo this month.

However, Romano believes that “all the top English clubs” are working on a deal to sign the South American, hinting that a move will not be easy.

What has Romano said about Arsenal and Caicedo?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s not going to be easy for sure because, for Caicedo, there is a lot of interest. All the top English clubs are working around Moises Caicedo, so it's not easy.

“This is why Arsenal tried to sign him in January. They wanted to be fast because they knew it would be complicated to attack the Moises Caicedo situation in the summer.

“But, for sure, there is Arsenal interest, and there has been a conversation with the player’s side.”

Would Caicedo be a good signing for Arsenal?

Xhaka’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen looks more like a case of when, not if, hinting that Arsenal could move for at least one midfielder this summer.

If it were to be Caicedo, who would reportedly cost more than £70m, he would be an excellent signing for the Gunners, as displayed by his recent performance in Brighton’s 3-0 victory at the Emirates.

The 30-cap Ecuador international has racked up 34 Premier League appearances this term, earning an average WhoScored rating of 6.94.

The same stats provider shows that his underlying figures are impressive, having made an average of 2.9 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game in the top flight this season.

Therefore, Caicedo would be an excellent presence in the centre of the park for Arteta’s outfit, having shown he can dominate the midfield on many occasions this term.