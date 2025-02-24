Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to push a move through for Ajax youngster Jorthy Mokio, according to reports - with the talented prodigy having been scouted by the Gunners' recruitment chiefs upon his foray into the first-team in the Eredivisie.

Arteta's side suffered a shock home defeat to West Ham United on Saturday to put a huge dent in their Premier League title hopes, especially after Liverpool's impressive 2-0 win away to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. But the Gunners can afford to ignore their short-term downfalls by looking at future incomings - and Mokio is in their sights after scouts were sent to watch him play for the first-team in the Netherlands.

Report: Arsenal 'Send Scouts' to Watch Mokio

The Gunners have been in constant review of the Belgian

The report by CaughtOffside states that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the 16-year-old prodigy in every game that he's involved in, closely following his development after bursting onto the scene in Amsterdam.

Jorthy Mokio's Europa League statistics - Ajax squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 198 18th Goals 1 =5th Clearances Per Game 1.5 11th Tackles Per Game 2 =5th Dribbles Stopped Per Game 2 2nd Match rating 6.78 10th

The Belgian defender, described as a 'special player' by talent scout Jacek Kulig, came through the ranks at Gent, making four appearances for the club last season in the Pro League at the age of just 16 years and one-month-old, before joining Ajax on a free transfer in the summer.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also interested in his signature, who has already established himself in the first-team after eight appearances under Francesco Farioli. Having played at centre-back, central midfield - where he scored against home nation side Union Saint-Gilloise just over a week ago in the Europa League - and at left-back, his versatility is commendable and that could see Arteta make a move in the coming windows.

Mokio signed a three-year contract with the Dutch giants, and so it could take a while to prise him from the capital side, but if he continues his form then it could be a move in the future once his contract begins to run out. Arsenal have had some superb additions from Ajax in the past, most recently with Jurrien Timber moving to the Emirates Stadium to also feature as a versatile defender - and Arteta could hope history repeats itself if he lands the Belgian under-21 international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jorthy Mokio has 16 youth caps for Belgium, scoring three goals.

With Kieran Tierney set to rejoin Celtic in the summer, there is every chance that Mokio could join as a future star to be brought into the first-team at left back.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-02-25.

