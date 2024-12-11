Arsenal and AS Monaco both came into their UEFA Champions League clash level on points when the teams met at the Emirates Stadium. But it was the Gunners who walked away the victors, as a Bukayo Saka brace helped them to a 3-0 win.

It was a tense and tactical opening period between the two sides. Neither team took chances, and the match was being played on a level playing field. However, as the first half progressed, Arsenal began to grow into the game. Two big opportunities for Gabriel Jesus were not capitalized on, largely thanks to saves from the Monaco goalkeeper.

However, shortly after, Jesus turned provider for the opening goal. Receiving the ball from an impressive pass from Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jesus found Saka with a driven ball across the Monaco box. With little to do, Saka was able to finish, despite having a relatively quiet first half.

However, the Gunners would find themselves frustrated at half-time that only one goal separated the teams. Not making the most of their chances late in the second half, the game could have been beyond reach for the French side after 45 minutes.

The second half started much differently than the first ended. Seemingly with a new spring in their step, Monaco looked energetic and lively, pressing Arsenal back. However, two late goals from Arsenal from Saka and substitue Kai Havertz would see the game off late, as they both helped send Mikel Arteta's side go third in the league table.

Arsenal 3-0 AS Monaco - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Monaco 55 Possession (%) 45 16 Shots 7 8 Shots on Target 2 3 Corners 1 2 Saves 5 2 Yellow Cards 1

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK: David Raya - 6/10

A quiet night from David Raya, who was rarely tested by the Monaco frontline.

RB: Thomas Partey - 7/10

Filling in once again at right back, Partey was consistent and reliable for his Arsenal side. Tough to beat in defense and making good challenges in defense, the midfielder kept the wide threats of Monaco quiet.

CB: William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba maintained his form as he was the general of a make-shift defense in his Arsenal side. Up-to-standard individually, he was also there at times to help his backline and goalkeeper. The Frenchman was the standout player in his side's defensive efforts.

CB: Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

Looking comfortable on his start, the Polish center-back was composed in the back for the Gunners as he made a number of key blocks and interceptions.

LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly - 8/10

Looked excellent coming into midfield whilst Arsenal were in possession in what was his first Champions League start. The youngster seemed comfortable and composed despite his lack of experience. The Englishman played a wonderful pass for Gabriel Jesus for his side's opening goal.

CM: Mikel Merino - 6/10

Looking to create chances for his side, his link-up play with Martinelli often just fell short. However, the Spaniard looked energetic on the ball.

CM: Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Clearly eager to create for his team, Odegaard's enthusiasm and positive play was a consistent feature in Arsenal's forward moves.

CM: Declan Rice - 7/10

Playing deep in the Arsenal midfield, Rice stuck to basics and put in an excellent, disciplined performance. The Englishman played a vital role in keeping and progressing the ball for his side, as well as playing disruptor for Monaco's midfield.

RW: Bukayo Saka - 8/10

An attacking threat for his side, Saka bagged himself two goals at crucial stages of the game for the Gunners, looking promising all game long. Saka may have been close to a hat trick had his shot not been turned in by Havertz. However, it was an assist for the winger.

ST: Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

A lack of confidence potentially stopped Jesus from finding the back of the net twice in the first half. However, the Brazilian gave an inch-perfect pass across the ball to set Saka up wonderfully. Jesus' play in possession and build-up were where the highlights came from the Brazilian.

LW: Gabriel Martintelli - 5/10

Not at his best, Martinelli had a relatively quiet night operating on the left-wing. A good opportunity in the first half could also have led to a goal but for a poor finish from the Brazilian.

SUB: Jorginho - 6.5/10

Coming on to provide some control in the midfield for Arsenal, the Italian did make an impact, helping his side gain more control in the second half.

SUB: Leandro Trossard - 5/10

Coming on in a second half where Arsenal mostly relied on their defense, Trossard did not offer much going forward for his side.

SUB: Jurrien Timber - 6/10

Was strong defensively as he helped Arsenal see out a tough second half.

SUB: Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

Earning a goal and an assist off the bench, Havertz was able to capitalize on a defensive error from the Monaco goalkeeper, before quickly reacting to turn in a shot from Bukayo Saka.

SUB: Ethan Nwankeri - 6/10

Looked energetic within the final 10 minutes of the game.

AS Monaco Player Ratings

GK: Radoslaw Majecki - 4/10

A good performance in the first half. However, the Polish goalkeeper made an error late on, allowing Arsenal to kill the game off.

RB: Vanderson - 6/10

Looking disciplined defensively, Vanderson was able to keep his fellow Brazilian quiet in one-on-one circumstances.

CB: Mohammed Salisu - 5/10

Not as disciplined as his center-back partner, Salisu's lack of focus played Jesus onside for the Arsenal opening goal.

CB: Thilo Kehrer - 7/10

Despite a solid showing from the former West Ham man, Kehrer was unable to lead his side to a clean sheet and struggled when Arsenal found their momentum.

LB: Caio Henrique - 5/10

Despite looking relatively capable of handling Saka early in the game, the Brazilian's highlights largely lie in his forward play in the second half.

CM: Soungoutou Magassa - 5/10

Looking slightly out of place moving from defense to midfield, Magassa struggled against a lively Arsenal midfield.

CM: Lamine Camara - 7/10

Despite being young in age, Camara had a polished performance in the heart of midfield for his side. Good in ground duels, Camara was also a key progressor of the ball for Monaco.

AM: Aleksandr Golovin - 6/10

One of Monaco’s most active players, the Russian was energetic and enthusiastic, helping the French side play good football in the second half.

RW: Maghnes Akliouche - 5/10

Perhaps his side's most promising form of creation, Akilouche's efforts were not rewarded. The winger's ideas were ultimately not able to come up with anything overly-threatening to the Arsenal defense.

LW: Eliesse Ben Seghir - 5/10

Showing his promise and flair in flashes, the exciting young Moroccan was largely neutralized by the Arsenal defense.

ST: Breel Embolo - 4/10

Looking static in the first half, Embolo was given more opportunities as the game went on. However, he was not able to capitalize on a mistake by William Saliba.

SUB: Takumi Minamino - 7/10

Introduced at half-time, the Japanese forward saw a lot of the ball in the second 45', being a difference-maker for his side. However, his efforts could not result in a Monaco goal.

SUB: George Ilenikhena - 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

SUB: Jordan Teze - 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

SUB: Eliot Matazo - 5/10

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Man of the Match

Bukayo Saka

Saka was one of Arsenal’s key creators against a tough Monaco defense. Making a key run in the first half, the winger was found by an inch-perfect pass from Gabriel Jesus. Looking sharp for the remainder of the game, Saka was on form late to kill off the game.

Capitalising on a mistake from the Monaco goalkeeper, he was able to add a second for his side to warrant off pressure from the French side. Then, in the closing minutes of the game, Saka’s effort towards goal was quickly turned into the net by Havertz, totalling two goals and assist for the Englishman. A fine night for one of the best players in the world right now.