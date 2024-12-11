Arsenal’s Champions League run continued at a rampant rate with the Gunners thumping Monaco in a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Bukayo Saka’s brace and a late strike from Kai Havertz.

Myles Lewis-Skelly stood out as one of the hosts' brightest stars with him making his first start, while Saka, whose importance is growing on a weekly basis, has been waxed lyrical about once again – but there is one player who should also make the headlines and that's Havertz.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Havertz’s transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal makes him the latter’s third-most expensive arrival.

After assisting in his side’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on the weekend, the 25-year-old was replaced by Gabriel Jesus at the top of the tree until he entered the fray for the Brazilian in the 73rd minute. Mikel Arteta now has a very important decision to make.

Plenty was made of Havertz’s arrival from fellow London club Chelsea in the summer of 2023, given the combination of his lofty price tag and his lack of potency throughout his time with the Blues. But his goalscoring aside, his off-the-ball presence is finally being felt.

Inside Havertz's Influential Cameo vs Monaco

German notched with two minutes left on the clock

Thrown into action with just shy of half an hour of regulation time to play, the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star managed to make a terrific impact and even plundered his tenth of the season – and 23rd for the club – in the 88th minute.

With the score poised at 1-0 and the home side chasing a two-goal buffer, Havertz’s link-up play between himself and his fellow teammates was pivotal to them seeing out a resounding victory in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Related Why Kai Havertz Wears Number 29 Kai Havertz has only ever worn the number 29 shirt throughout his entire club career. Here's why.

An assertive presence from the front, the 55-cap Germany international gave the Monaco defenders no space to breathe and was busy in and around the six-yard box. Havertz, widely regarded as one of the best players to have turned out for both Chelsea and Arsenal, took his chance well, too, as he turned in Saka’s driven cross from point-blank range.

Havertz Statistics vs Monaco Minutes 17 Goals 1 Shots 1 Touches 13 Touches in opp. box 4 Accurate passes 8/9 (90%) Chances created 1 Overall rating 7.5

As highlighted above, Havertz was keen to get on target with his only effort on goal. Creating havoc in Monaco's danger area - right in front of goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki - he took four touches inside their French side's penalty area and created the singular chance in just 17 minutes.

His accuracy in passing (8/9; 90% completion rate) allowed the home side to retain possession as Adolf Hutter's men piled on the pressure in search of a winner. Irrespective of the data, he certainly passed the eye test with his tenacity and willingness to chase down opponents being the most impressive aspect of his 22nd appearance of the 2024/25 campaign across all competitions.

Arteta Faces Centre Forward Conundrum Amid Havertz Run of Form

Jesus is the Spaniard's other option through the middle

Taking his 2024/25 tally to nine, Jesus’ goalscoring rate pales in comparison with his most recent Premier League strike being during a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. All told, the £280,000-per-week earner puts together a compelling case of being the club's answer to a serviceable centre forward.

As mentioned, it is not only hitting the back of the net which the lanky forward is useful for. His tireless runs off the ball and chasing down every loose bit of possession, he makes the game much simpler for his fellow teammates, which, in turn, boosts morale.

The fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Arteta and his entourage, who continue to fight on all fronts this season, and having someone capable of working hard and adding goals to their seasonal tally could be the difference-maker - and Havertz should be first in the pecking order.

Related 10 Greatest Footballers Born in 1999 [Ranked] From Rafael Leao to Declan Rice, here are the greatest players born in 1999.

Jesus' lack of confidence in front of goal has been showcased for months now by the former Manchester City prospect's lack of numbers. It's not only statistics, however, that dampen the Brazil international's chances of succeeding in north London from here on out: it's Havertz's ever-growing importance.

With Everton at home and back-to-back outings against Crystal Palace on the horizon, how many points the club manage to pick up between now and the turn of the year could solely depend on Arteta’s preferred option at centre forward. And if Havertz keeps Jesus out of the team, it could mean the Brazilian is facing a north London exit.