Arsenal will play host to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco on match day six of the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as both teams look to keep their place in the top eight of the standings.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Fulham at the weekend but come into this game after a 5-1 win over Sporting CP last time out in this competition, while Monaco lost 3-2 against Benfica in their last European fixture but claimed a 2-0 win over Toulouse at the weekend in domestic action.

With a hectic schedule and injury problems on both sides, both Mikel Arteta and Adi Hutter could look to make changes and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects both sides to line up for the clash.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel doubtful

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were dealt a blow when they were without Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes once again for the clash with Fulham on Sunday, and Arteta will be hopeful that he will be able to call upon his defensive stalwarts once again here.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both ruled out for the remainder of 2024 with knee injuries while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt with a muscle problem. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are currently struggling for form on the left, which could open up a chance for Raheem Sterling to get a rare start in their place. Jurrien Timber was also absent from training, but the club have said that he was working on an individual training programme away from the main group, while Thomas Partey was also missing.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Gabriel Magalhaes

Knee

11/12/2024

Riccardo Calafiori

Knee

11/12/2024

Thomas Partey

Knock

11/12/2024

Jurrien Timber

Knock

11/12/2024

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Muscle

Unknown

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Knee

01/01/2025

Ben White

Knee

01/03/2025

Arteta Drops Team News Update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"We have to manage a lot of the players. Some of them probably aren’t going to be fit. Some are still a doubt. We have 24 hours to make a decision and hopefully it’ll be the right ones. It’s a knock on effect. We have a lot of joint injuries and some through tackles. The other ones probably is overload. The knock on effect of not having players available is not a good thing."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Sterling to get rare start

Arsenal's Raheem Sterling applauds fans
  • Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Sterling.
  • Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Setford (GK), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Nwaneri (MID), Merino (MID), Butler-Oyedeji (MID), Robinson (MID), Trossard (FWD), Jesus (FWD), Martinelli (FWD).

Gabriel is a warrior and if he is fit enough to play he will start, but Calafiori's injury history this season may see more precaution taken with him so Kieran Tierney could get his first minutes of the season. Thomas Partey may not be risked £32m summer signing Mikel Merino is likely to be on the bench once more, while big earners Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could be on the bench with Raheem Sterling getting a rare start in attack.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta celebrating in front of the Gunners' badge and Emirates Stadium
Related
Arsenal Line Up 'One of the Top Sporting Directors in the World'

He reportedly has a close relationship with Arsenal managing director Richard Garlick.

Monaco Team News

Singo suspended for clash

Adi Hutter AS Monaco 2023
Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Monaco come into this game with a young squad ready to test their level, but they will have to do it without defender Wilfried Singo who will serve a suspension after his red card in the defeat to Benfica last time out and Christian Mawissa who is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is unavailable due to a shoulder injury while Krepin Diatta and Edan Diop are also both ruled out due to injury.

Monaco Injuries and Suspensions

Player

Injury

Potential Return Date

Wilfried Singo

Suspended

21/01/2025

Christian Mawissa

Suspended

21/01/2025

Folarin Balogun

Shoulder

14/12/2024

Edan Diop

Foot

01/01/2025

Krepin Diatta

Muscle

01/01/2025

Hutter Drops Team News Update

The club have announced their travelling squad before the flight to London, with Monaco naming a 19-man squad due to their injuries and suspensions.

Monaco Predicted XI

Ben Seghir could make history

MixCollage-18-Oct-2024-08-09-PM-1124
  • Monaco Predicted XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Matazo, Camara; Akliouche, Ben Seghir, Golovin; Embolo.
  • Monaco Predicted Substitutes: Kohn (GK), Lienard (GK), Nibombe (DEF), Ouattara (DEF), Teze (DEF), Magassa (MID), Ilenikhena (FWD), Minamino (FWD).

With defensive issues in the squad, Mohammed Salisu is likely to be drafted into the centre of defence alongside former West Ham man Thilo Kehrer. Youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir has the chance to make history by becoming the first teenager to score in consecutive Champions League games for Monaco since Kylian Mbappe did it.

mikel arteta
Related
Merson Says Arteta Will Have Berated 'Criminal' Arsenal Star After Fulham

The Brazilian made a detrimental error in the build-up to what could have been the winner against Fulham.