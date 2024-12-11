Arsenal will play host to Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco on match day six of the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night as both teams look to keep their place in the top eight of the standings.

The Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League against Fulham at the weekend but come into this game after a 5-1 win over Sporting CP last time out in this competition, while Monaco lost 3-2 against Benfica in their last European fixture but claimed a 2-0 win over Toulouse at the weekend in domestic action.

With a hectic schedule and injury problems on both sides, both Mikel Arteta and Adi Hutter could look to make changes and this is how GIVEMESPORT expects both sides to line up for the clash.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel doubtful

Arsenal were dealt a blow when they were without Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes once again for the clash with Fulham on Sunday, and Arteta will be hopeful that he will be able to call upon his defensive stalwarts once again here.

Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both ruled out for the remainder of 2024 with knee injuries while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also a doubt with a muscle problem. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are currently struggling for form on the left, which could open up a chance for Raheem Sterling to get a rare start in their place. Jurrien Timber was also absent from training, but the club have said that he was working on an individual training programme away from the main group, while Thomas Partey was also missing.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Gabriel Magalhaes Knee 11/12/2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee 11/12/2024 Thomas Partey Knock 11/12/2024 Jurrien Timber Knock 11/12/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Muscle Unknown Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 01/01/2025 Ben White Knee 01/03/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"We have to manage a lot of the players. Some of them probably aren’t going to be fit. Some are still a doubt. We have 24 hours to make a decision and hopefully it’ll be the right ones. It’s a knock on effect. We have a lot of joint injuries and some through tackles. The other ones probably is overload. The knock on effect of not having players available is not a good thing."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Sterling to get rare start

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Sterling.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Setford (GK), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Nwaneri (MID), Merino (MID), Butler-Oyedeji (MID), Robinson (MID), Trossard (FWD), Jesus (FWD), Martinelli (FWD).

Gabriel is a warrior and if he is fit enough to play he will start, but Calafiori's injury history this season may see more precaution taken with him so Kieran Tierney could get his first minutes of the season. Thomas Partey may not be risked £32m summer signing Mikel Merino is likely to be on the bench once more, while big earners Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli could be on the bench with Raheem Sterling getting a rare start in attack.

Monaco Team News

Singo suspended for clash

Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Monaco come into this game with a young squad ready to test their level, but they will have to do it without defender Wilfried Singo who will serve a suspension after his red card in the defeat to Benfica last time out and Christian Mawissa who is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

Former Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is unavailable due to a shoulder injury while Krepin Diatta and Edan Diop are also both ruled out due to injury.

Monaco Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Wilfried Singo Suspended 21/01/2025 Christian Mawissa Suspended 21/01/2025 Folarin Balogun Shoulder 14/12/2024 Edan Diop Foot 01/01/2025 Krepin Diatta Muscle 01/01/2025

The club have announced their travelling squad before the flight to London, with Monaco naming a 19-man squad due to their injuries and suspensions.

Monaco Predicted XI

Ben Seghir could make history

Monaco Predicted XI: Majecki; Vanderson, Salisu, Kehrer, Henrique; Matazo, Camara; Akliouche, Ben Seghir, Golovin; Embolo.

Monaco Predicted Substitutes: Kohn (GK), Lienard (GK), Nibombe (DEF), Ouattara (DEF), Teze (DEF), Magassa (MID), Ilenikhena (FWD), Minamino (FWD).

With defensive issues in the squad, Mohammed Salisu is likely to be drafted into the centre of defence alongside former West Ham man Thilo Kehrer. Youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir has the chance to make history by becoming the first teenager to score in consecutive Champions League games for Monaco since Kylian Mbappe did it.