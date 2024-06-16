Highlights Everton's Amadou Onana attracts Arsenal's interest, but no formal offer has been made yet.

The Toffees expect movement from the Belgian midfielder soon with his contract up in the summer of 2027.

Arsenal also eye Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as a backup for Bukayo Saka.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has piqued the interest of many clubs in the Premier League for his string of impressive performances and while Arsenal have not made a formal approach at the time of writing, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing, the Italian insisted that the Toffees are expecting movement for the Belgian.

The Gunners are looking for the perfect replacement for Thomas Partey and, thus, an engine room partner for Declan Rice, a man who was snared for north of £100 million last summer. Mikel Arteta’s side have been pipped to the title two seasons on the bounce but adding another midfield body to their roster could be the difference maker as they yearn to knock Manchester City off their perch.

Amadou Onana ‘Tracked’ By Arsenal

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano suggested that Everton, the midfielder’s current employers, are expecting some sort of movement for the Belgium international - described as 'superb' by Premier League reporter Richard Buxton - given his skill set and experience in the Premier League.

Arsenal tracked his situation last summer but decided not to pounce thanks to the addition of the aforementioned Rice, but Romano, despite the lack of direct contact this summer, are monitoring his situation. For reference: his current contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

“Still, it’s also important to say that Everton expect movement for Onana. We’ve had rumours about Arsenal but at the moment they have not received any formal proposal. Arsenal have been tracking Onana, he’s a player on their list, also last summer and in January, though they decided not to enter into conversations. “Arsenal keep monitoring Onana but at the moment there is nothing in terms of direct contacts, so let’s see what happens, but for Everton the expectation is for some clubs to move for the Belgian midfielder.”

What makes the combative 22-year-old such an attractive prospect for clubs - Arsenal’s rivals Manchester United included - is that he boasts experience in the Premier League, a key component in Arsenal’s pursuit.

Since his £33 million switch from Lille to Everton in the summer of 2022, he’s weighed in with 63 appearances in the top flight and has become a midfield mainstay under Sean Dyche’s watch on the blue half of Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At the age of 22, Onana has made 203 senior club appearances, having plied his trade for Everton, Lille and Hamburg. In that time, he's recorded 13 goals and six assists.

Arsenal Target Swoop for Nico Williams

Gunners hoping to secure deal this month

Close

Alongside a new central midfielder, the north London-based outfit are also targeting a new right-winger to become Bukayo Saka’s deputy when push comes to shove. Their star boy has become overworked in seasons just gone with Arteta opting to play him, injury or not.

Ensuring the Spanish tactician has sufficient back-up for Saka, 22, will be paramount to how they fare next term. On their radar is Athletic Club’s Nico Williams - brother to club legend, Inaki.

Williams vs Saka - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Williams Saka Minutes 2,283 2,937 Goals 5 16 Assists 11 9 Shots per game 1.8 3.1 Dribbles per game 2.8 1.4 Key passes per game 1.5 2.6 Overall rating 7.16 7.67

The fleet-footed winger has been admired by the Gunners for a while now and, according to CaughtOffside, the club are looking to snare a deal for the youngster this month, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also sniffing around his services.

The report suggests that a litany of clubs - Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona included - are also interested in his signature this summer, but it’s said that the ‘strongest interest’ is coming from the Arsenal camp.