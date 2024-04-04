Highlights Arsenal are more concerned about gaining results against the Premier League's smaller sides, such as Brentford, Luton Town, and Sheffield United during the 2023/24 season.

Last term, the Gunners dropped points to the likes of Nottingham Forest, Southampton, and West Ham United, eventually costing them their first league title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in Premier League clashes against title contenders like Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

Arsenal are more concerned about gaining points against the Premier League's 'smaller' sides throughout the 2023/24 season, rather than the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table, albeit having played a game extra than Liverpool, who will go back to the summit of the division if they earn a home victory over basement side Sheffield United this evening.

Mikel Arteta hopes to guide Arsenal to the club's first top-flight title since 2004 as well as secure their progression to the semi-finals of the Champions League. The north London outfit have made little mistake in taking all three points in fixtures where they have been favourites throughout the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal unconcerned by 'the biggest matches'

Arteta's side have picked up four points against Liverpool and Man City

After their collapse during the latter stages of the 2022/23 season, Arsenal will have been determined to iron out the errors that ended up costing them last term's Premier League title. In the final weeks of the campaign, the Gunners dropped points to the likes of West Ham United, Southampton, and Nottingham Forest. Arteta's side also succumbed to two defeats at the hands of eventual champions Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal are currently unbeaten in league fixtures against the Premier League's 'Big Six' throughout the 2023/24 season (W3 D4)

This term, Arsenal have once again been in scintillating form. The 13-time English champions are unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with title contenders Liverpool and Man City and have recently made a habit of disposing of the weaker sides in the division. On Wednesday evening, Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 triumph over relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium, despite missing the likes of Bukayo Saka. Speaking about the north London giants' form, The Athletic's David Ornstein told the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast:

“When I speak to people at Arsenal, they aren’t so concerned about the biggest matches these days, in terms of the Tottenham’s, Chelsea’s, and Manchester United’s. That’s evidenced by the fact that they’ve picked up four points against Manchester City this season and four points against Liverpool. That’s more than either of those teams have in the sort of round-robin against those same opponents. It’s more the smaller matches, the likes of Luton Town on Wednesday, and Brentford previously before the international break. Sheffield United too. Yet, Arsenal are coming through all of them. Sheffield United was rampant, Brentford less so and Wednesday was sort of in-between.”

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures

The Gunners await a Champions League quarter-final

Arsenal are set for a crucial month in their bid to secure Premier League and Champions League glory. The Gunners are back in action on the 6th April when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium. Last term, the Seagulls disposed of Mikel Arteta's side in a 3-0 rout in the same fixture.

The capital club will then face a two-legged Champions League tie with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, with the two fixtures taking place on the 9th and 17th April, with a top-flight clash with Aston Villa sandwiched in-between on the 14th. A trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers awaits on 20th April, before the title contenders close out the month with London derbies against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.