Arsenal could be interested in a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes in the summer transfer window, and a report has suggested they've gone ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure his signature.

Gomes, who Micah Richards believes is 'going to the top', joined Wolves back in January 2023, and the star has become a huge part of their first team in the process alongside Mario Lemina in the middle of the park. Having scored on his debut at Southampton last season, the Brazilian hasn’t looked back; scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Tottenham in February, and even recording his first Brazil cap in March against England at Wembley.

Gomes’ move from Flamengo was highly heralded but one shining light is that he’s had no adaptation phase in the Premier League, which can be felt by some players coming from abroad - though his quick rise has sought interest from other Premier League clubs.

Arsenal Keen on Joao Gomes

Wolves could prepare for bids from Arsenal and Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United are both said to be keen on signing Gomes, who has been described as a 'super talent' by Gary O'Neil - though at this stage, the Gunners are the ‘more serious’ in terms of their interest, according to O Dia (via Sport Witness). The report states that the duo are contenders to sign the Rio-born star in the summer.

Arsenal are touted as the more serious club, with suggestions that they could make an offer to Wolves when the transfer window opens in June. Whilst a fee hasn’t been spelt out for the Molineux side to consider, Mikel Arteta and his fellow transfer chiefs at the Emirates stadium will supposedly go far in their discussions with O’Neil’s outfit - something that United aren’t said to be considering.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Gomes has only missed three Premier League games this season, with two being due to suspension.

With a contract until 2028 in the West Midlands, alongside an option to extend that contract for an extra year, Wolves aren’t in a financial state where they need to sell the Brazil star with at least four years left on his deal; but should Arsenal offer enough money, they could land Gomes to add to their star-studded squad which will almost certainly see Champions League football next season.

Where Joao Gomes Could Fit Into Arsenal's Midfield

Arsenal's squad depth isn't quite at the level of Manchester City or Liverpool

Arsenal have Declan Rice as the all-action midfielder in their ranks, and alongside Martin Odegaard as the creator, there could be a need for a tough-tackling midfielder to finely balance their needs in the centre of the park. Gomes would bring that in abundance; according to FBref, he ranks in the top 99th percentile for tackles made in the Premier League this season, and the 94th percentile for blocks - which would allow Rice to strut his stuff more at the top end of the pitch.

Gomes' tenacious approach and young age could make him the ideal candidate to sit in the Gunners' midfield and sweep up attacks, before laying the ball off to a more progressive player than himself - though he's not exactly limited when moving up the field. As seen by his goal tally this season, two strikes from defensive midfield is a decent tally, and with squad depth needed given Jorginho's age, he could be the ideal candidate for Mikel Arteta to pick up and utilise to bring the Gunners even further on in their title bids for years to come.

