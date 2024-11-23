Arsenal looked to get their Premier League title bid back on track with a comfortable 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's men closed the gap on league leaders Liverpool to six points ahead of the Reds' trip to Southampton on Sunday.

The Gunners' season began to stutter with controversial referee decisions and injury issues going against them. One man who was on the long list of casualties in north London was Martin Odegaard. Norway's captain missed a significant chunk of games which coincided with the games in which Arsenal dropped points.

With the playmaker back in the starting line-up for the final game before the international break against Chelsea, Arteta didn't hesitate to throw him straight into the firing line in front of his home fans for the visit of Forest. This was an inspired decision by the Spanish tactician, as Odegaard and Bukayo Saka ran the show in north London.

Odegaard's 'Magical' Assist

He found Saka with a superb touch

The home side went in front inside just 15 minutes. Jurrien Timber saw his seventh-minute strike ruled out for a marginal offside against Mikel Merino, but it wouldn't take long for the hosts to make Forest pay.

The link-up play between Odegaard and Saka has been missing in recent times, but the Emirates faithful were treated to the dynamic duo at their very best in an electric first-half. The Norway international found his teammate inside the penalty area with a deft flick, and Saka did the rest, firing high into Mat Selz's net.

Supporters inside the ground and online were left in awe of the partnership between the Gunners' two most creative outlets. One fan noted Saka's strike as 'nothing short of sensational' while he also stated Odegaard's set-up was 'magical'. Not stopping there, the X user also went on to claim that Arsenal's number eight is:

"One of the. if not THE most creative and unexpected right half-space player in the world, IMO."

Odegaard vs Nottingham Forest in Numbers

The midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch

He was on the pitch for 82 minutes before being replaced by Ethan Nwaneri, and Odegaard's impact was huge. The talismanic figure in the middle of the park played an incredible six key passes while also finding his target with 60 of his attempted 67 passes.

This gave him a pass accuracy of 90%, which is even more impressive with the more risky pass choice he tends to go for. Of his attempted four long balls, Odegaard found his range three times. Impressive.

Not only was he brave on the ball, but the elegant pass-master also got stuck into the dirty side of the game to help his team maintain their high intensity. He won four out of six duels throughout his stint on the pitch, showing he's just as impressive off the ball as he is on it.

The £240,000-per-week star was heavily involved throughout, as shown by the 83 total touches he racked up in almost as many minutes. This is the type of performance fans will be hoping to see from the 25-year-old for the rest of the season, giving his team the best chance of success.

The Key to Unlock Arsenal's Title Hopes

He must avoid injury at all costs

If Arsenal are to make up the ground on the teams ahead of them in the coming months, it is vital that they keep their captain fit. Arteta will need to be shrewd with the minutes he gives his attack-minded midfielder, and take any chances to give him a rest.

Without the former Real Madrid wonderkid in the starting XI, the north London-based outfit look nowhere near as threatening as they do with both Odegaard and Saka to unlock stubborn defences. A long-term injury to either of the left-footed magicians could be the final nail in the coffin for the club's season. They're that vital.

Odegaard has grown in stature over recent years and looks like the main driving force behind the team, leading by example with the armband. It's still a very long way back with Manchester City and Liverpool still holding points advantages over Arsenal, but the upcoming festive period could see momentum swing massively.

When Odegaard plays, the Gunners usually win. Fans will be hoping to see his name on the teamsheet as much as possible between now and the end of the calendar year. Tough fixtures against the likes of West Ham United, Manchester United and Fulham are still to come in the next couple of weeks.

Statistics in this article courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 23-11-24.