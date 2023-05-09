Arsenal have long been considered favourites to sign Declan Rice when this summer’s transfer window gets underway, but fresh reports that West Ham United value the midfield player at £120 million raises doubts over the feasibility of such a move.

It is not ideal for Arsenal, who have been hoping for a straightforward transaction that did not exceed the £80 million mark, but there is also another fresh twist to the story.

There are suggestions that the Hammers are also open to a player-plus-cash swap deal that could mean they accept a deal closer to the region of £100 million if a player that fits their identity was to also be offered.

Here we take a look at what some of Rice’s suitors and what they could offer as West Ham weigh up the possibility of letting their local hero leave this summer…

Arsenal

We begin with Arsenal, as this is where the primary interest lies and it is true that Rice has indicated to people close to him that he would be very interested in such a proposal.

Their current transfer record is the £72million spent on Nicolas Pepe and there is certainly caution about how far they push the bar in any negotiations they have this summer on the transfer front in terms of fees.

In theory the idea of being able to throw players into the mix should be a good thing. The problem may lie in the fact that West Ham may not see too many options that could help them out if Rice leaves.

The Hammers do have some interest in the in-form Folarin Balogun, who has 19 goals in 35 games for Stade Reims this term, so that is one potential name Arsenal could moot as a swap option, but if it is a midfielder the Hammers are looking for it does not seem to be an ideal scenario for the Gunners.

Manchester City

Over at Manchester City the picture would look a little brighter if they want to enter the frame. As they look set to miss out on Jude Bellingham there has to be consideration over how they move forwards in terms of midfield depth and Rice is a player that interested key figures inside the club.

Kalvin Phillips would become a very intriguing option to West Ham if City are interested in the potential of pushing a player into a future deal, while Kyle Walker is also of interest to the Hammers.

Chelsea

Chelsea are never ones to miss out on an exciting transfer tug-of-war and they have intentions to sign a midfielder this summer. If David Moyes wants a midfield player to come in then the Blues have a couple of figures that would fit the bill nicely. Conor Gallagher is a player Chelsea could be open to losing and would be high of the interest list of West Ham, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek also brings intrigue.

One issue for Chelsea is that Rice is seeking Champions League football, which would not be on offer next season.

Manchester United and Liverpool

It does not currently seem likely that Manchester United get involved in this Rice chase but if they do, the Hammers have been linked fairly with Scott McTominay.

Liverpool are also linked and have a string of players available this summer, including Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It’s important to remember that while Rice does prefer the option of remaining in London after he leaves West Ham, he has never ruled out the idea of playing in the north.