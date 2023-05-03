Arsenal target Mason Mount would find the chance to work with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates appealing, believes journalist Paul Brown.

The Chelsea star is being linked to the Gunners, and Brown wonders if he could strike up a nice partnership with club captain Martin Ødegaard.

Arsenal transfer news — Mason Mount

According to Goal, Arsenal have held talks over a possible move for Mount when the transfer window reopens.

Their London rivals, who they recently beat 3-1, may be forced to put the attacking midfielder on the market as his contract continues to run down.

Regarding how much he could cost, transfer insider Dean Jones, writing for GIVEMESPORT, has stated that Chelsea are hoping to get at least £60m for him.

However, given that Mount is going to be a free agent next summer, it may be difficult for them to rake in that kind of money.

What has Paul Brown said about Mason Mount and Arsenal?

Brown thinks Mount joining Arsenal would be quite an interesting transfer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It'd be a really interesting signing for them. Would he dovetail nicely with Ødegaard, or would the two of them get in the way a little bit? Are they too similar? Would he play deeper in midfield and have to change his role slightly?

"We don't know really where Mount sees himself playing positionally in the future, but I think that the chance to work with Arteta in that Arsenal team would appeal to anyone at the moment, especially to a young English player who's approaching his prime."

How could Arsenal line up with Mason Mount?

While Mount has spent most of his senior career playing as an attacking midfielder, as shown on Transfermarkt, the England international has said in the past that he views himself as a number eight.

"I’ve played midfield my whole life," he told Chelsea's official website back in 2020. "I’ve varied between playing a bit more forward in a No.10 position, but I always kind of see myself as a No.8."

With that in mind, then, perhaps Mount could play alongside Ødegaard in Arteta's 4-3-3 set-up, with Declan Rice starting just behind the two.

Like his England team-mate, the West Ham captain is also being linked with a move to Arsenal.

In fact, according to The Telegraph, Rice is high on their list of targets.

With the 24-year-old and Mount on Arsenal's radar, it could be a very exciting transfer window at the Emirates and one that could help Arteta's side challenge for the Premier League title once again next season.