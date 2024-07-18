Highlights Talks between Arsenal and Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori have stalled due to an £8.5m gap in valuation.

Personal terms have been agreed, but Bologna want Jakub Kiwior in exchange, causing a snag in negotiations.

Calafiori could benefit Arsenal in a left-back position due to his left-footedness, despite competition in centre-back.

Riccardo Calafiori's move to the Premier League seems to have halted in its tracks over the past two weeks, with Arsenal failing to progress in talks for the Bologna defender - and Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the two clubs have a gap of around €10million (£8.5million) to sort out before they can advance in negotiations.

Calafiori burst onto the scene at EURO 2024, with his cultured displays at the heart of defence for Italy winning plaudits - especially given his late assist against Croatia that confirmed their place in the round of 16 and dumped the Eastern European side out of the tournament. That has tempted Arsenal into a move, but Sheth believes that talks - whilst ongoing - have ground to a halt.

Calafiori Move Hits a Snag

The defender is still a key target but talks have slowed

Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Italian over a move, but a £42million fee still needs to be agreed with Bologna before his signing can become a reality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori has only been at Bologna for a year, after signing from Swiss side Basel last season

And reports on Thursday stated that whilst Bologna are close to accepting an offer, they want Gunners star Jakub Kiwior as his replacement. Whilst Arsenal are keen to accept such a deal, Kiwior is thought to be unsure on the move and so various parts of the deal have hit a snag.

Sheth: Arsenal Must Close Fee Gap

The Gunners need to pay up to land the Italian

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that talks were still ongoing for Calafiori when it came to Bologna and Arsenal - but with a gap of £8.5million in talks, it's all about finding a compromise on a transfer fee. He said:

"It has gone quiet. I have had a bit of information this morning to suggest that the talks are ongoing between Arsenal and Bologna over Calafiori. "It's clear he wants to go to Arsenal, and it's clear that they desperately want to sign him. Personal talks are not expected to be the problem. The issue at the moment is going to be the fee, and the talks so far have highlighted a gap in valuation. "Sky in Italy are actually saying it's around €10million (£8.5m), this gap, which doesn't seem too insurmountable. And if that's the case, you would expect negotiations to continue, perhaps to find a compromise on that gap."

Riccardo Calafiori's Versatility Could be Key

The defender can play central or on the left if needed

Calafiori would be a solid signing for Arsenal, though whether or not a deal would be worth the transfer fee paid depends on where they use him.

Gabriel and William Saliba are their two definitive centre-back choices after a stellar season last campaign saw them concede just 29 goals in the Premier League last season, and with six goals between them in the league last season, they can both hold their own in the box.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

Calafiori would struggle massively to displace the duo and so Arsenal, if they were to use the Bologna star as a backup centre-back, could be better looking elsewhere. However, left-back is an area that needs addressing for the Gunners and Calafiori being left-footed could massively benefit them in that area.

Kieran Tierney and Kiwior are reportedly set to depart and that could see Calafiori go head-to-head with Oleksandr Zinchenko over the course of the season, with the Ukrainian failing to flatter last year.

