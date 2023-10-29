Highlights Arsenal could be one of several clubs interested in Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024, who would bolster the centre-forward department at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the one-cap England international in the new year.

Mikel Arteta currently utilises Gabriel Jesus through the middle of the north London outfit's attack.

Arsenal could be one of several clubs interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney at the Emirates Stadium in 2024, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with the likelihood of a bid for his services.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners squad have made a positive start to the Premier League season, as they aim to go one better than last term and secure their first league title since 2004.

Toney is currently serving a ban after being found guilty of breaching rules around gambling at the back end of the last campaign. However, the centre-forward will be available again in January ahead of a potential move away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Toney interested in Brentford departure in 2024

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently stated on The Debrief Podcast that Brentford could sell Toney for as little as £65m next year. According to reports, Toney is keen to move on from the west London outfit and signed up to the CAA Stellar agency in the summer ahead of a potential move to one of the Premier League’s top clubs. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have all considered making a move for Toney in 2024, whether in the winter or summer transfer window.

Brentford hope to start a bidding war for their star man but might not get the astronomical fee they may expect. That’s because Toney’s contract at the Gtech Community Stadium expires in the summer of 2025, with the centre-forward turning 28 next March. Therefore, Brentford may be forced to cash in on the one-cap England international’s services before he runs down his contract and leaves Thomas Frank’s side as a free agent or on a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad.

Arsenal may be unwilling to spend too much cash during the winter or next summer unless they can shift players out of the Emirates Stadium. That’s because they had a busy summer, spending big on West Ham United’s Declan Rice, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, with the latter suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Premier League debut in August. However, a centre-forward could be at the top of Arteta’s priority list.

The Gunners utilise Gabriel Jesus through the middle of the park, but he hasn’t proved an exceptionally reliable goalscorer for the Spanish head coach. The 26-year-old has hit the back of the net just once in seven Premier League appearances this term, hinting that Arteta needs an out-and-out centre-forward playing down the middle. Meanwhile, Toney has bagged 32 goals and registered nine assists in 66 top-flight outings for Brentford, hinting he could be an exceptional signing at the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT there has been no decision on recruiting a striker at Arsenal yet. However, interest in Toney doesn’t come as a surprise.

Premier League - 2022/23 top scorers Player Goals Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 36 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 30 Ivan Toney (Brentford) 20 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 19 Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) 18 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) 16 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) 15 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 15 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 14 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 14 All stats according to the Premier League

Brown says he wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal were to move for another centre-forward during the winter transfer window this season. The journalist also believes Toney, once dubbed "exceptional" by Barry Fry, is a player on the Gunners’ radar. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It wouldn't surprise me if they look for another striker in January. Toney is someone who's going to interest quite a lot of clubs when he's back and available again. I think he's a player on Arsenal's radar, and you might see them bid for him. So, I think he's a watch this space on that one.”

Arsenal’s Toney alternative

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners had pursued the 23-year-old while at Fiorentina before he decided to sign for the Serie A giants.

However, with Juventus’ financial difficulties, Arsenal could be allowed to make another play to sign Vlahovic, as they aim to secure their first Premier League title in 20 years. Juve had looked to offload Vlahovic and sign Romelu Lukaku during the recent summer transfer window, hinting they could be prepared to a deal with Arteta’s side for the right price.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all circling Brighton & Hove Albion youngster Evan Ferguson. The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international has already proved himself for the Seagulls in the top flight, notably notching a hat-trick against Newcastle United earlier this season. The teenager has enormous potential to become one of the globe’s leading strikers and has unsurprisingly attracted the interest of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

