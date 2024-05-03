Highlights Arsenal are interested in a surprise move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United.

Rashford's stagnating performances at Old Trafford could lead to a potential exit.

Arsenal are looking to add some quality to their frontline this summer.

Arsenal are planning a shock move for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, according to TEAMtalk.

The forward has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with reports suggesting a fee of £70m could be enough to secure his signature.

Paris Saint Germain are the team rumoured to be in pole position to sign Rashford, but Mikel Arteta may be inclined to move and beat his former club to the Englishman.

Rashford Would Fit in Perfectly For The Gunners

No player has been able to nail down a regular starting spot on the left

With Arsenal still firmly in the race to win this season’s Premier League, the Gunners will want to add even greater quality and depth to their squad to compete for the big prizes again next term.

While Bukayo Saka has been a revelation on the right-hand side for Arteta, as well as Martin Odegaard in the middle, no one has been able to affirm themselves as the Gunners’ main man on the left flank.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli have both enjoyed positive campaigns to date. However, Arteta may feel that neither are up to the standard to be regular starters at the Emirates.

Rashford - described as being "world-class" by Jermaine Pennant on talkSPORT earlier this season - has shown his quality for both United and England in the past, and could prove an excellent addition for the Londoners in a fresh environment.

Rashford is Reportedly Unhappy at Old Trafford

The winger’s performances have stagnated this term

Despite receiving United’s Player of the Season award last term, as he guided the Red Devils to a third-placed finish, the 26-year-old has failed to kick on.

On his way to the prize, Rashford netted 30 goals and provided 10 assists in 56 appearances in all competitions, compared to just 13 goal contributions in 40 matches so far this season.

There has been speculation that the former academy talent has become unhappy at the club in recent times, which may suggest a move away could be the best thing for him to rediscover his spark.

United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the majority of their squad this summer, including Rashford, as Erik Ten Hag looks to start fresh after the transfer window.

Arsenal Will Face Stiff Competition From PSG

The Parisians are in the market for a left winger

If Arsenal are to sign Rashford, they’ll need to fend off serious competition from the likes of PSG.

Luis Enrique’s side have been heavily linked with the winger in recent weeks and given star man Kylian Mbappe’s imminent departure, most likely to Real Madrid, there is a position up for grabs in their front three.

Young talent Bradley Barcola currently occupies the left side for Paris, but the United man should have no problem nailing down a starting spot in the team.

Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos make up Enrique’s options up top, in what can be a deadly frontline on their day.

Given Rashford’s reported ill feeling at the Red Devils, a move away, potentially abroad, could be exactly what he needs in order to return to the very top of his game as he heads into crucial years in his career.