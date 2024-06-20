Highlights Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly close to a move to Arsenal after an impressive season with 58 goal contributions.

Arsenal's pursuit of a striker has intensified due to the disappointing performances by Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah last season.

Gyokeres' potential arrival could provide Arsenal with the much-needed firepower in the striker position to boost their title-challenge ambitions.

Arsenal's hunt for striker continues to rage on with a multitude of stars continuing to be linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium - but one link that won't go away is that of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish star, who has been described as 'phenomenal', has had the season of his life in the Portuguese capital, scoring an incredible 43 goals and registering 15 goals in all competitions in just 50 games - a ratio of well over a goal contribution a game. Sporting romped home to their second Primeira Liga title under Ruben Amorim and narrowly missed out on a historic domestic treble with a runners-up medal in the Portuguese Cup and a semi-final exit in the League Cup.

It's led to interest from across Europe and with that in mind, Arsenal have been linked with a move for his services - with a report from Sporting site Leonino suggesting that the former Coventry City man is 'very close' to completing a move to north London in what would be a huge statement signing from Mikel Arteta.

Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal Transfer Latest

The Gunners are reportedly 'very close' to a deal

The publication suggests that the Gunners are close to wrapping up the signing of the Swede international, with only mere 'financial details' holding up any potential move at present.

Viktor Gyokeres's Primeira Liga statistics - Sporting Lisbon squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 29 1st Assists 10 =2nd Appearances 33 1st Shots Per Game 3.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 8.00 1st

Reports earlier in the season suggested that Gyokeres' release clause stood at around £85million, which initially would put some clubs off after the side from the Portuguese capital only paid £20.5million for his services from Championship outfit Coventry last season; but with his outrageous end to the campaign giving him an incredible 58 goal contributions in all competitions, it could be a case of who blinks first.

Leonino reports that team to be Arsenal, and whilst there hasn't been much news just yet from major outlets, it's certainly a huge bombshell that could put Arsenal in the driving seat in their search for a striker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus recorded his worst league season in his professional career with just four strikes.

The Gunners were in the market for Slovenia and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko earlier in the window, but he signed a new contract at the start of last week and as a result, their interest in him has come to a cruel end - thus meaning they have earmarked Gyokeres as the man to come in and lead their front line.

"Irreplaceable" Gyokeres Would be Vital to Arsenal

The Gunners are in dire need of a goalscorer

Coventry manager Mark Robins labelled Gyokeres as 'irreplaceable' in the 2022/23 season before his move to Lisbon, and that has been seen this season with Ellis Simms and Haji Wright failing to conjure up the numbers that Gyokeres produced. He said:

"You can’t replace him. Everyone needs to know that and should know that. And in the football department, everyone does know that. So he’s a one of a kind. There aren’t that many around."

Arsenal could afford to replace their striking stars at present. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failed to even hit double figures in the Premier League combined last season, with four and five goals respectively in the top-flight - and for a side that is challenging for the title, that simply isn't good enough.

Kai Havertz somewhat filled that role when he could but the German is a natural attacking midfielder and Gyokeres' introduction would ease his workload.

