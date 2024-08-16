A return to Arsenal for former goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny would be ‘surprising’, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Rumours regarding the 34-year-old’s next career move have gathered pace in recent weeks, following Szczesny’s agreement with Juventus to terminate his contract. Arsenal have been among the clubs linked with a surprise return for the Poland international, seven years after he left for the Serie A giants in 2017.

When asked about the link, Sheth admitted that he would be surprised to see the Poland legend return to the Emirates because Spaniard David Raya is the undisputed number one goalkeeper in north London currently.

The Spaniard impressed Mikel Arteta with his performances last season, winning the Premier League Golden Glove with 16 clean sheets in 32 appearances. Last month, the 28-year-old completed his permanent move from Brentford and signed a long-term deal with the Gunners, which runs until the summer of 2028, according to reports.

Szczesny Could Return as Raya’s Understudy

Became a free agent after leaving Juventus

Sheth, speaking exclusively to GMS, suggested that Szczesny’s return to Arsenal would be surprising as it would mean the 34-year-old is willing to accept a reduced role at the Emirates next season, but admitted that is isn't impossible.

“It's an interesting one. It would surprise me if he was to come back, but funny things have happened. “It's whether Szczesny, as well, would be satisfied to come back and be a deputy and not be a number one. “Remember, he's just left the club, a massive club in Juventus, where he was the number one goalkeeper. So it'd be interesting to see where he ends up.”

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have tended to avoid veteran signings in recent years and have shown the door to several ageing stars as part of the Spaniard’s squad reshuffle.

However, according to HITC, Arteta would reportedly welcome Szczesny’s return, as he is a home-grown player having come through Arsenal’s academy after switching from Legia Warsaw’s youth team in 2006.

After making his Arsenal debut in 2009, the Polish shot-stopper went on to make 181 senior appearances for the Gunners, lifting back-to-back FA Cups in 2015 alongside then-teammate Arteta, while his penalty saving record has been described as 'unreal' too.

Wojciech Szczesny Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Juventus 252 233 103 Arsenal 181 194 72 AS Roma 81 95 23 Brentford 28 29 10

Arsenal have not ruled out signing another goalkeeper before the transfer deadline – their further plans may depend on Aaron Ramsdale’s future at the club.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with an Emirates exit all summer and is being eyed by several Premier League clubs, with Southampton among those interested. Russell Martin’s side are understood to be looking for an experienced shot-stopper ahead of their top-flight return.

Arsenal ‘Remain Keen’ on Ivan Toney

Brentford’s asking price still too high

Arsenal remain keen on signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney but have been put off by the Bees’ asking price, CaughtOffside has reported.

Eyed by several Premier League clubs, Toney is yet to resolve his future, despite having less than 12 months left on his current deal with Brentford.

According to CaughtOffside, the Saudi Pro League could now ‘realistically be a possible destination’ for the England international, who returned from an eight-month suspension last season and helped Brentford avoid a relegation battle. According to Ben Jacobs though, Al-Ahli have had a £35million bid rejected by the Bees.

In 17 league appearances under Thomas Frank in the previous campaign, the prolific goalscorer netted four goals and provided two assists upon his return to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.