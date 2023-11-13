Highlights Kai Havertz has struggled to impress since joining Arsenal and has only been involved in two goals in 19 appearances.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz has, no doubt, struggled to impress since making his high-profile summer switch and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has now given GIVEMESPORT a crucial update on his career in north London.

The Gunners spent big over the summer – just north of the £200m mark – and as a result, are in and amongst the Premier League’s high-flyers. That being said, Mikel Arteta has struggled to get a tune out of the former Chelsea man since his cross-London move as he has registered two goal involvements in 19 outings across all competitions.

Kai Havertz continues to struggle in an Arsenal shirt

Over the summer months, Arteta and his entourage invested heavily in the German 24-year-old as a means of alleviating their depth – or lack thereof – in the striker department. That said, the Spanish tactician has primarily used him as one of his three central midfield options since the campaign got underway.

For their £65m expenditure, it’s not unfair to say that he hasn’t exactly proven to be a shrewd buy. Failing to set the world alight during his three-year stint at Chelsea, many eyebrows were raised as to why such a large amount of their kitty was spent on the former west Londoner. Apart from his Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City, there were not many memorable moments from his Chelsea stint and it begs the question: why were Arsenal willing to shell out such a substantial amount for such a player?

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Recently, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that, due to the array of different roles and position he is set to deploy over the season, he’s got a tough job on his plate. He suggested that Havertz still has a chance of being a vital piece to Arteta’s puzzle and that a run of consistency – in a specific position – would do him the world of good.

In Arsenal’s early November meeting with Newcastle United, Havertz ‘got lucky’ by not being sent off for his reckless first-half challenge, Brown told GIVEMESPORT. Deemed a red card by the Premier League’s official Independent Key Match Incidents panel, the moment of madness at St. James’ Park epitomises Havertz start to life in an Arsenal shirt.

When quizzed about Arsenal’s upcoming transfer activity and whether a new striker could be on the shortlist, Sheth reiterated that Havertz’s move was initially made to enrich their attacking options. The Sky Sports reporter also insisted that, while it hasn’t worked out for him just yet, that his Arsenal days are still in their formative stage, and much can change. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“It's not new talk, is it though? I think all the Arsenal fans have been really urging the board and Mikel Arteta to strengthen in that position. Now, Mikel Arteta has chosen to go a different way because he wanted to strengthen in the midfield, of course, and he wanted to strengthen the attacking options that he had, hence why he bought for big money, Kai Havertz. Now, it hasn't worked out for him entirely yet, but he's still very, very early in his Arsenal career - that can, of course, change.”

Arsenal’s January striker plans

It’s evident that Arsenal, alongside every other Premier League side, are still far off from competing with Manchester City thanks to the revolutionary coach and absurd amount of depth in almost every position needed. As such, a strong winter transfer window for Arteta’s Arsenal will be paramount. Of course, a glaring area of contention is in the centre forward department given that Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are seemingly unable to provide a reliable source of goals - but could the answer be Ivan Toney?

Brentford striker Toney, who is currently serving an eight-month ban, could be open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT, though the England international, who has plundered 32 goals in the English topflight, is receiving interest from a host of top European outfits.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has slapped a mouth-watering £100m price tag on the head of the Englishman as he looks to retain him until the summer, at least. Should Arteta and his team decide that Brentford’s asking price is too steep for their linking, Feyenoord Santiago Gimenez could be a more feasible option, given the Arsenal target could be available for just £39m in January.

The Mexican talisman has had a red-hot start to the Eredivisie season and has put up numbers even Erling Haaland would be jealous of. With 15 goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions, the 22-year-old could be the perfect option for the Gunners, especially given the price he is available for.