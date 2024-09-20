Arsenal shouldn't be completely ruled out of the race to sign Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres, but boss Mikel Arteta would face competition from Chelsea, while Barcelona could pose the biggest threat to his Premier League admirers.

In the last transfer window, the Sweden international was touted as one of the big potential movers. He ended up staying in Portugal but now, as he cements his status as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, there is rising expectation around a deal finally coming around in 2025 - and he could land in the Premier League.

Gyokeres has a release clause of £85million and, after another scintillating start to the season at Sporting, the hype around him is not going to die down any time soon.

Premier League Interest in Gyokeres Remains

Sweden international has been in impressive form for Sporting

Interest in Gyokeres from clubs in England remains, and it is only a matter of time before someone decides that meeting the trigger figure to sign him could turn out to be money very well spent.

The 26-year-old found the net in a 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League this week, and has scored in every Liga Nos game so far this season, returning eight goals from five starts. His performance on the European stage led to praise from TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand:

“I don’t know how he was allowed out of England. He has scored 52 goals in 57 games since he signed for Sporting from Coventry. “He was top goalscorer last season in that league, top goalscorer again this season, and he’s a beast of a human as well, but he’s just developed into a really outstanding player. "I’m really interested to see how he develops now in the next year or two.”

The former Coventry City forward, who joined Sporting in 2023, also scored in both of Sweden’s Nations League matches during the last international break.

He is one of the most in-form forwards in Europe and, as such, scouts from major Champions League clubs will continue to watch closely.

Sources have told GMS that Gyokeres is very keen to take his time on committing to the next big move in his career. He is very aware of the chances that will exist for him to return to England, yet he is also very open-minded and there is some expectation he could also see doors open for a transfer to Spain or Italy.

In England, Arsenal were linked and there was a moment in June when that escalated in Portugal to suggest a deal was close to being agreed. Gunners sources insist Gyokeres was never seriously mentioned this summer as someone that could have been signed, yet there is still that absence of a new forward being signed, and it might be worth not writing off completely.

Tottenham seriously considered the player before whittling down their striker shortlist and deciding to sign Dominic Solanke instead.

Viktor Gyokeres' senior club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Coventry City 116 43 17 9 0 IF Brommapojkarna 67 25 9 7 0 Sporting 57 52 18 5 1 St Pauli 28 7 4 2 0 Swansea City 12 1 0 0 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 8 1 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 20/09/2024

Gyokeres Could Become Top Blues Target

Osimhen and Sesko also seen as elite options

Chelsea have had interest in Gyokeres previously too, and at this stage it is believed that move could yet be something to come back onto the radar.

A new centre forward is on the cards for the Blues in 2025, and if they do not sign Victor Osimhen or Benjamin Sesko - two other elite options that have been mentioned within Stamford Bridge - the Sporting marksman will be regarded as one of their top targets.

Chelsea made an early decision this year not to pursue Gyokeres. Sources suggest they were slightly put off by his high value, despite the fact they are Europe’s top-spending club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viktor Gyokeres has been averaging a goal every 56 minutes in the Portuguese top flight this season

His age profile raises some concerns over whether Chelsea would genuinely look to sign him as it would typically not fit with their style of signing. However, his continued hit-rate in front of goal means he is still in mind as a future option.

If Gyokeres continues to score at such an impressive rate, it is considered by industry transfer insiders that Barcelona might yet seriously become a genuine option for him to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Sources say the open-mindedness as to where his career could take him beyond Lisbon is also linked to a genuine underlying belief that he could cut it at one of the very top teams in Europe.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt and Sofascore