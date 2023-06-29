Even though Arsenal are close to completing a deal that would see them secure the signature of West Ham United captain Declan Rice in what will be a British record transfer fee, Piers Morgan believes that the club still need to make one more signing if they are to compete for the biggest prizes.

Having had two bids rejected for the midfielder this summer by West Ham, Arsenal are edging closer to signing Rice after they placed a bid of £105 million.

According to various reports, it is likely the third bid of a guaranteed £100 million plus £5 million add-ons will be accepted by the Hammers, however, the two London clubs are still in talks about the structure of the deal.

Who does Piers Morgan now want Arsenal to sign?

Morgan, who is a big Arsenal fan, was undoubtedly pleased with the signing of their number one target, however, he feels as though the club needs to complete another big signing in their attempts to wrestle the title off Manchester City.

The journalist took to Twitter to say that the Gunners need to ‘break the bank’ to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

He wrote: "It’s brilliant that Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign @_DeclanRice who will be a monstrously good addition to the team.

"But if we want to win big trophies, we also need a world-class striker who will score 25+ goals a season. I’d break the bank for @victorosimhen9."

Victor Osimhen is a wanted man

It is easy to see why Morgan wants Arsenal to go big on the Napoli striker because last season he scored an impressive 26 goals and registered five assists to help his club win Serie A for the first time in more than three decades.

If Arsenal are to follow the advice of Morgan then it is likely that they would potentially have to break their transfer record for a second time this summer because Napoli chairman Aurelio de Laurentiis believes that the striker is worth a remarkable £130 million.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals have also been courting the Napoli striker as there is supposedly interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, as well as French side Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite a host of big clubs linked with Osimhen, Napoli will make it extremely difficult for clubs to buy the Nigerian because they do not want their star striker to leave after scoring 59 goals in 101 games since making the move from Lille three years ago.