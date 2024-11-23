Raheem Sterling was left on the bench again for Arsenal in this afternoon's clash with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates, and Mikel Arteta should subsequently consider cutting the winger's loan short in January.

Sterling has started just two Premier League games for the Gunners since arriving from Chelsea in the summer, managing a total of 123 minutes on the pitch. Evidently behind the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order, Arteta doesn't appear to trust the Englishman to play meaningful minutes.

The Spanish head coach deployed a front three of Gabriel Jesus, Trossard and Saka against Forest, condemning Sterling to a place on the bench again, despite the ex-Manchester City man spending the last two weeks resting at London Colney, while others were on international duty. This continued lack of prominence for Sterling should prompt the North London outfit to consider parting ways with the player, and encourage them to invest in someone else in January.

Arsenal Should Axe Sterling

He should return to Chelsea in January

After being exiled by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca in the summer, Arsenal opted to provide Sterling with a last-minute escape route, signing the maligned wide man on loan on deadline day. Looking to utilise him as an additional squad player, that would alleviate the burden on the likes of Saka and Martinelli, Arteta hasn't felt confident enough to pick Sterling frequently.

When the 30-year-old has been granted opportunities, he hasn't performed well, with Stan Collymore claiming that the England international is 'stinking the place out' at Arsenal. Earning a purported £162,000 a week at the Emirates, Sterling certainly isn't providing value for the money he's being paid.

Not eclipsing Reiss Nelson's influence on Arteta's team from last season, the experienced winger has been limited to an incredibly peripheral role in North London. With Saka struggling with a groin issue over the international break, Trossard sustaining a knock with Belgium, and Martinelli returning from Brazil, today's game against Forest appeared a natural time to start Sterling.

Arteta opted to pick those not fully fit ahead of him, a negative indictment of the player's standing in the pecking order. Seemingly not the preferred option in any scenario, Arsenal must consider handing him back to Chelsea in January, and then reinvesting in a player Arteta will pick on a more consistent basis, with the current arrangement not working for all parties.

Sterling's Premier League Statsitics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 8 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.32 Key Passes Per 90 1.36 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.05

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/11/2024