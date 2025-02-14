Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is having a nightmare when it comes to striker options at the Emirates Stadium this season, with both of his first-team options out until the end of the season with injuries - and the Spaniard will have to think quickly if he is to keep the club in the title race by potentially including youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji as his talisman, in what could be a last chance for the out of contract star to make his name at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus' ACL injury in early January certainly gave the club some cause for concern, though they at least had the safety net of the transfer window in which they would be able to bring a striker in, having had three weeks to do so when the Brazilian was stretchered off. But the Gunners didn't sign a new talisman to challenge Kai Havertz for a spot, despite bidding for Ollie Watkins - and that has come back to haunt them, with the German being ruled out until the end of the season with a torn hamstring.

Arsenal Could Look to Bring Butler-Oyedeji to the Big Stage

The youngster has never made a start for Arsenal

The Gunners are now scrambling to find a replacement. Leandro Trossard, Riccardo Calafiori and even Ben White have been tipped to play up front in times of need with no natural strikers - but the club could look to their youth ranks for Butler-Oyedeji to take on the commitment.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji's career statistics - goal record by competition Competition Appearances Goals Premier League 2 48 12 Under-18 Premier League 25 3 EFL Trophy 10 5 FA Cup 1 0 League One 24 0 Champions League 1 0

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have impressed in their own right in the Premier League this season, and so one name who has been linked with leading the line is Max Dowman - who has been called the 'next Kaka' - with the 15-year-old training at London Colney with the first-team. However, due to Premier League rules, Dowman cannot deputise to cope with Havertz's injury.

The youngster was only 14 at the start of the season, and nobody in the under-16 bracket can be included in the match day squad - meaning that at best, Dowman's debut will come on the opening day of next season. And that has opened the door for Butler-Oyedeji to come into the fold.

Two separate loan spells with EFL outfits Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town have not proved fruitful, failing to score in both campaigns, but he did make his debut for the Gunners in the Champions League last month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nathan Butler-Oyedeji featured in a combined 25 games for Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley but failed to register a goal or assist.

With Dowman unable to feature and there being no recognised striker at the Emirates, it could be a gilt-edged chance for Butler-Oyedeji to excel and make an unlikely breakthrough to help Arsenal at least maintain a title challenge, and at worst, qualify for the top four - and he could be rewarded with a new deal in the process if he propels himself to stardom.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.

