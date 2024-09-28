Arsenal have an opportunity to blood Ethan Nwaneri in a Premier League match, after finding themselves in a strong position to close the gap with leaders Manchester City and go level with the Champions on points, having established a 2-0 lead over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took the advantage mid-way through the first half, with Gabriel Martinelli slotting beyond Mads Hermansen from a Jurrien Timber cut-back. They doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time, with Leandro Trossard finishing inside the box from a Martinelli ball. Mikel Arteta's side have dominated possession and territory, but are perhaps lacking the cutting edge in the final third at times, with Martin Odegaard's creativity evidently missed.

Teenager Nwaneri could provide some of this final third ingenuity, with the starlet netting an excellent brace for the North London side in midweek in a 5-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers in the League Cup. As Arsenal comfortably dominate the game, Arteta ought to grant the youngster some meaningful minutes from the start of the second period.

Nwaneri Should Replace Trossard

The midfielder needs minutes to develop

With the likes of Odegaard and Mikel Merino out, Arteta has opted once again to deploy Leandero Trossard alongside Kai Havertz in an unorthodox front two. The former has struggled to influence proceedings in central areas despite his goal, and Arsenal are crying out for a more natural creative midfielder.

Nwaneri, fresh from his bright full debut in midweek, is on the bench and ready to make an impact if needed. The England under-19 international has the technical flair and passing ability in tight areas to aid Arsenal in their attempts to break down Steve Cooper's side's low block, and should be called upon as soon as possible by Arteta.

If the Premier League title challengers find a quick goal in the second half to cement their lead, surely the Spanish head coach will opt to call upon Nwaneri at some point in the second 45 minutes. With Paris Saint-Germain to come in midweek in the Champions League, Arteta will have to look ahead to that game and perhaps his substitutes will reflect this.

If Arsenal do hang on to their advantage, they'll find themselves level with City at the top of the Premier League, with a home game against winless Southampton to come next week, before an international break provides an interval before a tricky run of fixtures in October and November.

Arsenal vs Leicester First Half Statistics Arsenal Stat Leicester 76% Possession 24% 13 Shots 1 5 Shots on Target 0 6 Corners 0

Arsenal Eyeing Sesko

They could return for the Slovenian

Arsenal may opt to strengthen their forward line next summer, with a potential move for a previous target on the cards. The Gunners could move for Benjamin Sesko according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, after failing to secure the 21-year-old in the most recent transfer window.

The North Londoners made a proposal to the player, who ultimately decided to remain at RB Leipzig for at least another year, to continue his gradual development. However, he remains a player of interest to Arteta and Edu Gaspar, and could be the alternative to Havertz down the middle at the Emirates in 12 months time.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 28/09/202