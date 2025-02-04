Arsenal transfer chiefs will be made to wait until the summer before they learn whether they have convinced Rosenborg prodigy Sverre Nypan to join the club - and a report by The Athletic has stated that the youngster will decide on two main 'criteria' on whether Mikel Arteta's men are a good fit.

Nypan has shot to prominence over the past season with the majority of Europe's top clubs interested in his services. That isn't exclusive to Arsenal, but reports have touted the Gunners for a move for his signature throughout the January window - and although he hasn't chosen his destination just yet, they have learned of the two-step critical process in which they will be decided upon.

Report: Arsenal Must Wait for Nypan Decision Over Summer

The midfielder will bide his time and use two criteria for his decision

The report by The Athletic states that Arsenal had attempted to sign Nypan from Rosenborg in the January transfer window, although he was present at Manchester City vs Chelsea, and was subject to interest from Aston Villa also.

During his trip to England, the youngster met Arsenal in-person for discussions, but having returned to Norway without making his decision, he will now wait until the summer window to consider his options - something that Arsenal respected. The trio of Premier League clubs remain interested in him, and a decision will be made in the coming months; but crucially, Nypan will assess the interested clubs via certain criteria.

Two of those are deemed the most important: how 'wanted' he is by each club, and the player's gut feeling. Other factors include playing time, social life outside of football, the club's status and media pressure. Each club will receive scores in each category, adding to Nypan's decision. His father took to Norwegian outlet VG to explain those decisions, stating:

“The clubs that are very interested are also very understanding of this choice (to delay) and think it is completely OK. Sverre should be part of a long-term project and a generational change. “Sverre wants to think long term. This is his whole life. If there is uncertainty before the third, why the hell should we make the choice?”

The report further states that Arsenal's leadership convened in Los Angeles in November to discuss Arteta's January plans, aiming to lead into the long-term for signings - with Nypan and Brazilian defender Vitor Reis being the two 'primary' names up for discussion.

However, there was also an acknowledgment amongst the club's hierarchy that the January transfer window is often about reacting to issues in the first half of the campaign - those being injuries afforded to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Nypan Would Be a Statement Signing

The Norwegian has been in fine form for his club at such a young age

As a result, Nypan's services weren't an immediate need by the Gunners. Despite 13 goals in just 53 league games from midfield at Rosenborg - made even more special when you consider Nypan is just 18 years of age - he is a target that they are prepared to miss out on for now. Nypan has previously been called 'elite' by football analyst Ben Mattinson, who hyped the star as having 'world-class potential'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sverre Nypan has 33 youth caps for Norway, scoring four goals in the process.

Fellow compatriot Martin Odegaard portrays a similar profile, and if the Gunners captain can convince Nypan to make the switch from Trondheim to Islington, it could benefit the Gunners massively if they can beat out competition from City and Villa in the process.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-02-25.

