Arsenal must sack Mikel Arteta this summer if they want to be taken seriously in the Premier League title race next season following their defeat to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Gunners have been the nearly men for the past few years in the Premier League, with Arteta steering the Gunners to back-to-back second-place finishes in the league, falling narrowly short twice to Manchester City under the dominance of Pep Guardiola.

With Man City out of the picture this term with a poor showing by their lofty standards, it seemed like the footballing Gods had set up the most opportunist moment for the Gunners to clinch their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 campaign.

However, it looks like they will fall short this time to Liverpool after suffering their most recent defeat to West Ham United at home and the manager only has himself to blame.

Arsenal Should Part Ways With Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta to make it three second-place finishes in a row

The Spanish coach has been the manager of Arsenal for five-and-a-half seasons now, and in this time he only has one legitimate trophy to show for it - the FA Cup, which he won in his debut season (2019/20).

Quite simply, this is a very poor return considering some of the players that the Gunners have had in their squad, with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and William Saliba. It looks even worse when you factor in that Arsenal have spent just shy of £1billion during this period - the fifth-highest in the Premier League.

As much as neutral supporters, and fans of Arsenal themselves, want to praise Arteta for the progression and improvements he's made at Arsenal, you also must criticise him for not getting it done in terms of success.

Mikel Arteta's Managerial Stats at Arsenal Wins 164 Losses 64 Draws 43 Honours 1x FA Cup, 2x Community Shield

Although the club have been dealt a bad hand with regard to their injury crisis, this season has been a massive missed opportunity with City being largely inconsistent, and the other big clubs also coming under that same category.

The team are arguably going backwards under Arteta and it now seems like the perfect chance to go to the next level has been missed as a result of poor spending in the transfer market and bad performances on the pitch.

Fans are losing their patience and despite handing him a new contract earlier this season, it seems like an ideal time to start looking at a head coach or manager that actually knows how to win things to replace Arteta, if the Gunners want to be taken as a serious title-challenger moving forward.

Stats taken from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 22/02/25.

