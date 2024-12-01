Gabriel Jesus was limited to just a 16-minute cameo during Arsenal's 5-2 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening, yet still managed to deliver a frustrating performance, and thus Mikel Arteta should consider selling the Brazilian in January.

With the Gunners in a comfortable position in East London, Arteta opted to grant Jesus some time to try and get on the scoresheet, and in turn, reignite his confidence. However, the striker was wasteful in possession, lacked composure in the final third, and ultimately continued his lengthy Premier League goal draught.

He's failed to find the back of the net in the league since January, a bleak record for a player of his calibre, earning a purported £265,000. To bolster Arsenal's title hopes, Arteta ought to sanction the player's departure in January, and reinvest any money made on the deal on a new forward.

Arsenal Should Sell Jesus in January

They should sign a new striker

Since signing from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 for £45 million, Jesus has scored just 20 goals in 85 appearances for Arsenal, certainly not a return that reflects that outlay. Aside from an electric first six months in North London, the Brazil international has struggled to find the form that saw him rise to prominence at City.

Now 27 and playing a sporadic squad rotation role, Jesus certainly isn't providing value for the substantial wage package Arsenal are paying him. Earning more than anyone in the Gunners' squad aside from Kai Havertz, his contributions don't reflect this at all.

After a hit-and-miss display at home to Nottingham Forest last week, in which he drew a blank, Jesus would've been hoping to end his goal draught against the Hammers this evening. Introduced with just 15 minutes to play, he managed one wild shot that hit the side-netting, completed eight out of nine passes, but generally looked lacking in sharpness, and struggled to hold onto the ball in tight areas.

With January approaching, surely Arteta will be considering cashing in on what is still a somewhat valuable asset. Havertz needs a more reliable understudy or competitor up top, and thus the Premier League giants should reinvest any money made in a new striker acquisition.

GMS sources revealed back in October that Arsenal could look to secure a 'pre-agreement' for Benjamin Sesko in January, while GMS sources also revealed that the North London outfit have scouted Viktor Gyokeres.

Jesus' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 27 Goals 4 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 3.35 Expected Goals Per 90 0.38 Key Passes Per 90 1.77 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 30/11/2024