Arsenal will "still be frustrated" at their inability to get a deal for now Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk over the line in January.

Arsenal will “still be frustrated” that they couldn’t secure the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk at the Emirates Stadium during the January transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The Shakhtar winger eventually signed for London rivals Chelsea, in a deal that could rise to £89m, during the winter market.

For the months leading up to the January transfer window, it looked for all the world that Arsenal would be landing Mudryk’s services at the Emirates, with the winger seemingly receptive to a move to north London.

Midway through the month, it was reported by various sources that the 22-year-old was set for a switch to Mikel Arteta’s side in a deal worth £80m, with the club’s long pursuit of the player being on the verge of a successful conclusion.

However, this sparked Todd Boehly and Chelsea into action, with the west London outfit topping Arsenal’s bid and securing the services of the eight-cap Ukraine international.

However, journalist Paul Brown has recently told GiveMeSport that he believes the Gunners’ signing of midfielder Jorginho from the Blues, has been a better deal than the latter’s signing of Mudryk.

But Jones believes that there will still be some “annoyance” over how the Mudryk deal eventually played out at the Emirates Stadium.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Mudryk?

Jones told GiveMeSport: “They still have some annoyance over the Mudryk situation. They’ll still be frustrated that he didn't end up with them because they know his abilities and how high his ceiling could be.”

Would Mudryk have been a good signing for Arsenal?

Mudryk, who has previously been dubbed as “frightening” by journalist Josh Bunting, has struggled to hit the ground running since his arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The Krasnograd-born star has participated in just 33% of available Premier League minutes this season and is yet to provide so much as a goal or assist across his five appearances as of yet.

Unsurprisingly, the former Arsenal target has achieved a below-par average WhoScored rating of just 6.15 for his displays in the top flight this campaign, ranking him as the second-lowest-overall performer in Graham Potter’s squad, though his lack of minutes and adjustment period to the league should be taken into account when observing this statistic.

Even though Mudryk is yet to show the Chelsea faithful why the club spent such an extortionate figure on securing his services, it will still come as a frustration to both Arteta and Edu that they let this deal slip through their fingers, despite having seemingly had the deal under their control for the majority of his pursual.

