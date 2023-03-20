Arsenal appear to be “moving towards signing positive terms” with youth prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly at the Emirates Stadium, Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta will be looking to bring several talented Hale End prospects into his senior Gunners side over the coming years.

Arsenal contract news – Myles Lewis-Skelly

As per The Telegraph journalist Sam Dean (via afcstuff), Arsenal are believed to have an agreement in place which will keep Lewis-Skelly with the north London outfit for at least another two years.

The 16-year-old is described as the “future” of the Emirates Stadium outfit and has been likened to a mix of former Gunners star Jack Wilshere and current midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arteta has already shown his willingness to give academy players experience this term, with 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri handed Premier League minutes against Brentford earlier this season.

But Kaynak also states that Arsenal are “very keen” that none of their youth prospects “skip any steps in their development” as they look to nurture them into first-team-ready stars.

What has Kaynak said about Arsenal and Lewis-Skelly?

When talking about Lewis-Skelly's future at the Emirates, Kaynak told GIVEMESPORT: “Arsenal are very keen when it comes to these young players to manage them the right way.

“It does appear they're moving towards signing positive terms with Lewis-Skelly.

“That would be a positive step, but they're very keen to make sure they don't skip any steps in their development and not throw them in the deep end too early.

“I think it might be a little while before we see him in the first team picture or maybe going out on loan.

“But he's a player Arsenal are very excited about, and rightly so, in my opinion.”

How has Lewis-Skelly performed this season?

Lewis-Skelly has made 14 appearances across spells in both the Arsenal U18 and U21 sides, hitting the back of the net once whilst providing four assists from a holding midfield role, as per Transfermarkt.

The ten-cap England U17 international will now be looking to push on and become a regular for the U21’s before securing himself a loan move to an EFL outfit, in a bid to prove to Arteta that he is capable of competing in senior football.

And with the Spanish head coach having placed his trust in several young players including Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, Lewis-Skelly will be hoping that his long-term future is as a regular in the senior starting XI.

But for now, the teenager will focus on continuing to prove himself at youth level after the signing of his two-year extension at the Emirates Stadium.