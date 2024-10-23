Arsenal's unbeaten start to the 2024/25 Champions League campaign continued on Tuesday night as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium via a Dmytro Riznyk own goal. It marked the second win in Europe's elite competition for the Gunners so far this season, having also drawn a match against Atalanta.

It's been a solid start to the tournament for Arsenal, but the victory was blemished slightly by an injury that forced Riccardo Calafiori out of the game. The introduction of Myles Lewis-Skelly as his replacement, though, caught the attention of supporters and they were quick to jump onto social media to share their thoughts about his showing.

Myles Lewis-Skelly vs Shakhtar Donetsk

The youngster replaced Riccardo Calafiori

Having joined Arsenal in the summer, Calafiori looks like he's always belonged at the Emirates and has been a tremendous addition on the left-hand side of Mikel Arteta's defence. Losing him to an injury could be a huge blow and things looked concerning when the Italian was forced out of the match against Shakhtar in the 72nd minute.

One slight positive to the situation, though, was the fact that Arteta chose to trust youngster Lewis-Skelly to replace Calafiori. Despite only leading the game by one goal, the manager decided to give the 18-year-old a chance, despite having the likes of Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko on the bench.

He only played 18 minutes in the match, but Lewis-Skelly put in a solid showing, winning a ground duel, making a block and completing his cameo with a 100% passing success rate. It wasn't flashy, but the fact he was out there had Arsenal fans talking online.

Arsenal Fans on Lewis-Skelly

They want to see more of him

Arteta clearly sees something special in Lewis-Skelly. His appearance off the bench was his fourth this season and he's not the only one who likes what he sees so far. The Gunners fans jumped to social media after his cameo against Shakhtar to share how they felt about the young full-back. One fan called for him to start in Calafiori's absence against Liverpool at the weekend on X (Twitter), posting: "Myles Lewis Skelly I don’t know but I think he needs to start against Liverpool." Sharing that sentiment, another said:

"Judging by how Calafiori's body is used to injuries, I'm almost 90% sure he's gonna miss the Liverpool match. Incase it's officially confirmed, I'd rather have Myles Skelly as Lb than Zinchenko."

Arteta's decision to bring Lewis-Skelly into the game despite having more experienced figures like Kiwior and Zinchenko on the bench didn't go unnoticed with some fans either. One supporter pointed that out, saying: "Arteta had more experienced options in Kiwior and Zinchenko on the bench but trusted Myles Lewis-Skelly."

Finally, another fan called for Lewis-Skelly to start against Liverpool in place of the absent Calafiori. He referenced Arsene Wenger's trust in Ainsley Maitland-Niles in a similar situation back in 2017 and posted: "In 2017 Wenger entrusted Ainsley Maitland-Niles with handling Salah at LB for 90 mins. AMN had played just 183 PL min prior. IF Calafiori is out, Arteta should do the same with Myles Lewis-Skelly. Composure and mentality are his strongest assets. He's ready for the challenge."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 23/10/2024