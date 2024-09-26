All eyes were on Ethan Nwaneri as the Arsenal youngster bagged a brace in the Gunners' 5-1 League Cup victory over Bolton midweek. However, Myles Lewis-Skelly also caught the eye.

Having only just turned 18 this week, the youngster made headlines recently as he picked up a yellow card in the Premier League draw away at Manchester City before even coming onto the pitch. He would later make his debut in that 2-2 draw before then being handed his first senior start for the club on Wednesday night.

After Declan Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal, left-back Lewis-Skelly played a big role in the second goal, sliding a fine through ball for Raheem Sterling who crossed for Nwaneri – the teenager then made it 3-0 in the second half. While Bolton pulled one back via Aaron Collins, Sterling and Kai Havertz would later add gloss to the score sheet with the game finishing 5-1.

And while it was a great name for the Hale End star, it could be bad news for a senior man. Indeed, in terms of profile, Lewis-Skelly is quite similar to Oleksandr Zinchenko and his emergence in the team could be the beginning of the end for the Ukraine international.

Lewis-Skelly Shines vs Bolton

1 key pass, 2/2 aerial duels

Despite largely playing as a midfielder at academy level, Lewis-Skelly's chances with the senior side appear to be at left-back. He played there in pre-season and started in that role vs Bolton.

He looks well-suited to the position too. Comfortable in possession, the teenager made himself available to receive passes, regularly inverting and taking the ball under pressure. Despite his age, he was also strong in duels against the League One opposition.

His best moment, however, came in the 37th minute as he slid a defence-splitting ball through for Sterling. The Chelsea loanee then crossed for Nwaneri as Arsenal doubled their lead.

The highlights above show how well Lewis-Skelly played but the stats also back up an impressive display. As mentioned before, he was good in terms of his physical and defensive attributes, winning 2/2 aerial duels, 5/9 ground duels and one tackle – he was also fouled more times than any player on the pitch (4).

On the ball, he stood out the most with 76 touches (fourth most for Arsenal), completing 55 of 61 passes (at a 90% accuracy). With the ball at his feet, he made one key pass and completed 2/3 long balls.

After the game, journalist Dean Jones was full of praise for the youngster, saying on social media: "Starting to become very clear why Myles Lewis-Skelly has been around the first team at Arsenal. A full Premier League debut this season would not be a risk if they need to dig deep. He became known for getting a yellow card before his debut - but long-term he’ll be talked about for much more positive reasons."

Myles Lewis-Skelly vs Bolton Minutes 62 Total tackles 1 Dribbled past 0 Ground duels (won) 9 (5) Aerial duels (won) 2 (2) Was fouled 4 Touches 76 Accurate passes 55/61 (90%) Key passes 1 Long balls (acc.) 3 (2)

Lewis-Skelly Emergance Bad for Zinchenko

Cheaper alternative to injury-prone fullback

This sort of high-touch, progressive-passing style of inverted left-back will sound familiar to Arsenal fans as it's exactly how Zinchenko operates. In fact, Lewis-Skelly has even been compared to the Ukrainian by his academy coach Jack Wilshere, who once said:

"I don’t think he’ll be a left-back; he’ll be a midfielder. But if we give him a little bit of everything (it will help). It’s important for him. You look at our first team and the way football’s going with players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, the full-back has to be able to play inside."

On £150k-p/w, Zinchenko is Arsenal's second-highest-paid defender. However, he's not necessarily a starter for Mikel Arteta with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jakub Kiwior as alternatives for the left-back role.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to the former Man City man linked with an exit in the summer. There are also doubts over whether he will be offered a new deal amid his inconsistent form. Adding to the situation is his fitness record. He has missed the past four games due to a calf injury and similar issues have caused him to spend 224 days sidelined since joining Arsenal ahead of the 2022/23 season.

In Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal have a younger option, without a chequered injury history, earning a fraction of what Zinchenko makes. He might not be as accomplished yet, but with plenty of depth, there is time for the Hale End teenager to develop.

While his emergence is exciting for Arsenal, it certainly looks to be bad news for the 27-year-old.

Stats via Transfermarkt and SofaScore - as of 26-09-24.