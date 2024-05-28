Highlights Arsenal need to decide quickly on pursuing RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko to strengthen their striker lineup, says Dean Jones.

Sesko's agent has confirmed he is considering his options, with a £55m release clause active.

According to Jones, if Arsenal delay further, they risk losing Sesko to other clubs or RB Leipzig offering him a new contract.

Arsenal will be scouring the market looking for a striker this summer as Mikel Arteta hopes that a prolific star can topple Manchester City ahead of a potential title race next season - and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko could be in the running, though Arsenal need to decide 'sooner rather than later' on whether they want to commit to his signing.

The Gunners took City to the final day last season as they aimed to win the top-flight for the first time in 20 years under the Spaniard, but City's 3-1 win over West Ham United saw them lift the title for the fourth year in a row and left Arsenal reeling for yet another year. One key facet of the Gunners' downfall was the involvement of their strikers; Eddie Nketiah only scored five goals in the Premier League with three of those coming in one game against Sheffield United, whilst Gabriel Jesus scored four as he struggled in front of goal. And having seen Erling Haaland nab 27 in the league with Julian Alvarez grabbing 11 in the league, it's clear to see where the Gunners could improve.

Benjamin Sesko: Transfer News Latest

The young striker is not short of suitors throughout Europe

With that in mind, reports over the past few seasons have seen Arsenal linked with Sesko multiple times. The Evening Standard reported last week that the Gunners have been given a boost in their chase after Sesko's agent ruled out a move to Serie A, stating that Italy's top clubs would not be able to afford his client's fee and potentially his £57,000-per-week wage - leaving interested clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United still in the race.

His release clause stands at £55million, with Sesko's agent stating that he is 'assessing his options' - and after a 14-goal haul in his debut Bundesliga debut season, big things are expected of Sesko should he move to the Premier League.

Jones: "Arsenal Could Definitely Turn Sesko's Head"

The Gunners are one of the most enticing clubs in the world at present

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Arsenal need to move quickly to avoid disappointment on the big stage if they are to land their man. He said:

"Last week I said Arsenal had not made a decision yet on Sesko but we are now at the stage where they need to commit to whether they want to sign him or not. "Otherwise, someone else will come in or RB Leipzig will have him signing a new contract.

Benjamin Sesko's Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 14 2nd Shots Per Game 1.5 4th xG per shot 0.17 4th Match rating 6.83 9th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 28/05/2024

"My hunch is that Arsenal weren’t planning to do business as soon as the window opens in mid-June, but with Sesko that would be necessary. "So this is something they have to decide right now. If Arsenal do put their foot down on this one then he’ll be tempted to go for it. They could definitely turn his head and he would be a great addition to that squad."

Arsenal Massively Need a Striker

The Gunners are a prolific striker away from being a force to be reckoned with

Jesus has massively failed to flatter and question marks over Nketiah's head have appeared for quite some time as to whether he can cut it at the top level, which means that others have been linked.

Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have all been linked and it's clear that Arsenal want to sign someone to at least rival Haaland in the sense that Ollie Watkins or Alexander Isak have this season - which Sesko could go on to become given his young age.

Related Arsenal 'Convinced' £10m-a-Year Man Will Sign New Contract Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is not expected to embark on a fresh challenge after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.