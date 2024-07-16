Highlights Arsenal are progressing in talks for Riccardo Calafiori, with the club refusing to meet Bologna's €50m (£43m) demands.

Arsenal's pursuit of Riccardo Calafiori has had fans excited at the prospect of landing the Italy star after he produced some top form at EURO 2024 - but whilst negotiations for the Bologna defender remain 'advanced', Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations are becoming 'relatively tough' - with the Gunners refusing to bow down to Bologna's demands when it comes to a transfer fee.

Calafiori went to the tournament in Germany as one of the rising stars of Serie A, after his time at Bologna saw the Emilia-Romagna based side qualify for the Champions League for the first time in almost 60 years - and despite Italy failing to overly impress throughout the summer, Calafiori was the talk of the squad after his composed performances.

Having burst onto the continental scene, his assist in the last minute against Croatia to haul Italy into second place and dump Luka Modric's men out was outstanding. It's seen Arsenal take an interest alongside Juventus and Chelsea, with the Gunners holding talks with Bologna over the past couple of weeks following Italy's exit.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals conceded 29 1st xG 1.5 1st

The Gunners were initially behind Juventus in the race for Calafiori's signing, but with the 'Old Lady' stalling on a deal, it has seen Arsenal move ahead in the race for his signature. Calafiori has agreed personal terms, but whether the two clubs can come to an agreement remains to be seen.

Jacobs: Calafiori Negotiations "Are Tough"

It's a case of wait and see for the defender

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that whilst Calafiori wants to move, Bologna are playing hardball over his exit fee - despite talks being advanced - and now Arsenal are deciding whether his fee is value for money. He said:

"Arsenal still want Riccardo Calafiori, but the negotiations are also relatively tough, because Bologna are sticking to their asking price of around €50million (£43million). Arsenal are still deciding whether that is value for money or whether they're going to decide to look elsewhere. "Things are advanced between the two clubs, and the player is now waiting for Arsenal, so he is fully sold. He wants that move, and he's also aware that Juventus are out of the race because they think the overall package is too expensive. "So a couple of months before the window, Juventus were the frontrunners, and they also had player buy-in, but they've not indicated they're not prepared to move at the €50m asking price."

Calafiori Could Play Left-Back for Arsenal

The Gunners have struggled in that department

Calafiori would likely fit into Arsenal's plans at left-back, given that the idea of breaking up the centre-back duo of William Saliba and Gabriel would be nonsensical. Arsenal only conceded 29 goals in the Premier League last season, which was the lowest in the division, and the centre-back duo had a huge part to play in that.

The only other way he could still fit in would be if Arteta decided to switch to a back three system.

However, Calafiori can also play at left-back, and with Oleksandr Zinchenko struggling at times last season alongside Jakub Kiwior being linked with AC Milan and Kieran Tierney being surplus to requirements, it's extremely conceivable that the Italian could play at left-back with that area of the pitch being an area of need for Arsenal - especially with Jurrien Timber having only just returned from an ACL injury.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-07-24.