Arsenal have made a low-key signing in the form of a loan move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on transfer deadline day, with the one-time Brazil cap heading to the Emirates Stadium to cover for the departed Aaron Ramsdale. But Gunners fans may have to wait until January to see him after he was cup-tied by Bournemouth against West Ham United earlier in the week.

Neto is Arsenal's third major signing of the summer, excluding the arrival of David Raya after his obligation-to-buy from Brentford was activated. Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino have landed from Bologna and Real Sociedad respectively, and whilst they will go into the first team, Neto will be a backup option - with cup laws meaning that he may not be spotted on the Emirates turf for quite some time.

Neto May Not Play For Arsenal Until 2025

The Brazilian has been barred from playing in the EFL Cup

While Arsenal have managed to get a deal over the line for his services, Neto likely won't feature for the club until the New Year - with the Brazilian being cup-tied for the Carabao Cup thanks to his appearance in the competition for the Cherries in midweek.

Neto joined Arsenal with the Gunners having overseen the departure of Ramsdale earlier on transfer deadline day, and with the Gunners originally wanting Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as his replacement, negotiations stalled with the Spanish club not budging on his £25million release clause - which saw the Gunners cough up a loan deal for Neto instead.

However, Neto's appearance for Bournemouth in their 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to West Ham on Wednesday means that he cannot play for the Gunners in the domestic cup, which is usually a chance for backup players to shine - and as a result, it will likely see Raya play in the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

The FA Cup rolls around in January, however. That could be the first time we see Neto in an Arsenal shirt, with the former Barcelona stopper unlikely to play ahead of Raya in the premier competitions.

Neto Is a Superb Signing As a Backup

The Brazilian has been in Europe's best competitions

Neto is an astute signing from Arsenal. The veteran had fallen down the pecking order at the Vitality Stadium with the Cherries opting for a move to bring Chelsea man Kepa Arrizabalaga to the south coast, where he will reunite with former Athletic Bilbao teammate Andoni Iraola, giving him a chance at Premier League football in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neto made one Brazil cap back in 2018, where he featured against El Salvador in a 5-0 win.

Neto, meanwhile, has a superb CV when it comes to footballing achievements. Moving over to Europa as a 22-year-old to Italian outfit Fiorentina, some solid performances in Tuscany saw him venture on a journey that took him across the Mediterranean at Juventus, Valencia and Barcelona - before becoming Bournemouth's first-choice stopper in 2022.

Featuring 27 times in 2022/23 as the Cherries stayed in the top-flight against the odds, alongside featuring heavily last season with 32 appearances in the top-flight, has shown that he is capable at this level - and if Arsenal do need to rely on the £50,000-per-week star thanks to suspension to Raya before the turn of the year, Mikel Arteta will know he is in capable hands.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-8-24.