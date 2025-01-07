Newcastle put in a determined performance to beat Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon. The opening 10 minutes were a breathless affair, as both teams looked to get on the front foot. Yet with the prospect of a cup final at stake, neither side were able to fashion any real chances in the opening half an hour. After 28 minutes, Gabriel Martinelli had the first real chance, leaving Botman in his wake as he ran towards goal. His strike beat Dubravka, but not the post.

The following minutes saw some frantic defending from Newcastle as Arsenal turned up the heat. The visitors were resolute, and it was they who took the lead when Alexander Isak broke the deadlock after 37 minutes. Arsenal failed to deal with a fairly straight set piece that Jacob Murphy deflected ahead of him into the on-running path of Isak, who smashed high into the net for his fiftieth Newcastle goal.

In the second half, Newcastle looked strong and hungry. Five minutes after the break, Isak forced a save out of David Raya. Antony Gordon was first to react to make it 2-0 to Newcastle. Kai Havertz made what seemed a simple free header look like a difficult chance as the ball hit his shoulder. With 25 minutes left, Newcastle made a triple change, with Barnes, Kelly and Longstaff all coming on. Arsenal huffed and puffed, but Newcastle kept them at bay with an advantage going into the second leg at St James' Park.

Arsenal v Newcastle Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Newcastle 70% Possession 30% 23 Shots 7 3 Shots on Target 4 6 Fouls 12 0 Yellow Cards 2



Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Could do very little to stop Alexander Isak from giving Newcastle the lead in the first half. Was let down by his defenders for the second goal.

Jurrien Timber - 5/10

Should have reacted quicker, but was second best to Anthony Gordon when it came to getting to the ball and the Newcastle man making it 2-0.

William Saliba - 6/10

As a central defender, he would not have been happy with how Newcastle's long and high set piece down the middle ultimately undid Arsenal for Newcastle to take the lead.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 5/10

Like Saliba, he would not have been happy with the nature of how Newcastle took the lead.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 6/10

Continues to look very accomplished and comfortable in the Arsenal starting line-up.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Found himself on the ball with plenty of set pieces in the opening 20 minutes, but left for half-time a frustrated figure.

Thomas Partey - 5/10

Won his side a free kick 25 yards out after a foul from Joelinton late in the first-half. Replaced after the hour mark.

Declan Rice - 5/10

Looked particularly tired in the second-half as Arsenal looked to get back in the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Had a big chance just before the half-an-hour mark, but struck the post when he really ought to have scored.

Kai Havertz - 4/10

Returned to the side after two games out with an illness, but wasn't able to get in the game.

Leandro Trossard - 5/10

More noticeable for his moaning than his contribution in a football sense. Was taken off just before the hour mark

SUB - Jorginho - 4/10

Was not able to make any real impact.

SUB - Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

A frustrating cameo for the forward.

SUB - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 5/10

Unable to influence the game enough to change the score.

Newcastle United Player Ratings

Martin Dubravka - 7/10

In what is strongly rumoured to be Dubravka's last game for Newcastle, the keeper made a crucial save just before half-time.

Lewis Hall - 7/10

Continued his impressive form, working his way up and down the flank.

Dan Burn - 7/10

The defender gave a typically committed and rugged performance at the heart of Newcastle's defence.

Sven Botman - 7/10

Playing in his second game in four days after not having played since March, the defender put his body on the line.

Tino Livramento - 7/10

Was in the wars again, after getting to the ball before Martinelli and getting caught in the process. Battled well again and made some crucial interventions.

Joelinton - 6/10

Was quieter than in recent Newcastle games, but worked hard for the team. The big Brazilian used his strength to great effect to help relieve pressure on his side.

Sandro Tonali - 6/10

Had to be vigilant and hard-working in the Newcastle midfield.

Joe Willock - 6/10

Slotted into the starting lineup and worked hard for his teammates.

Anthony Gordon - 7/10

Continued his good form as he worked hard for the side, getting his reward with Newcastle's second goal.

Jacob Murphy - 7/10

Managed to create the opening goal for Isak, even if it wasn't clear if that assist was through luck or intent.

Alexander Isak - 8/10

Showed some lovely touches early on and was furious when he wasn't awarded a free kick just outside the Arsenal box after being pushed over off of the ball. He made absolutely no mistake with the chance he took to go one-nil up.

SUB - Harvey Barnes - 5/10

Surged through on goal but lost his footing.

SUB - Lloyd Kelly - 5/10

Had to keep alert as Arsenal looked to nick a goal.

SUB - Sean Longstaff - 5/10

Very much prepared to roll his sleeves up and dig in for Newcastle

SUB - Miguel Almiron - 5/10

Looked to commit Arsenal players and make yards into the opposition's half.

Man of the Match

Alexander Isak

In many ways, this was a tale of two attacking players. First, Gabriel Martinelli hit the post when he really ought to have scored. Then, when Alexander Isak was presented with a chance, he made no mistake in giving the visitors the lead. This was his fourteenth goal in all competitions for Newcastle this season.

Isak looked a real menace at times. Five minutes after the break, he was heavily involved in Newcastle’s second goal. The big Swede cut in from the right of the penalty area before forcing David Raya into a save. Anthony Gordon poked home the rebound. Another great performance from the big frontman.