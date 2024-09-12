Arsenal and Newcastle United are plotting a potential big-money move for Leroy Sane after showing interest in handing the Bayern Munich star a route back to the Premier League via the Emirates Stadium or St James' Park within the next 12 months, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Raheem Sterling has bolstered the Gunners' attacking options by joining on loan for the remainder of the season in the final stages of the summer transfer window, with the north Londoners covering less than half his salary, his arrival from Chelsea was only a short-term fix for boss Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was forced to sanction the departures of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for a combined fee of £65million due to fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules, but the Magpies have already set their sights on improving their squad in the coming months.

Gunners and Magpies Showing Sane Interest

Duo monitoring situation as Germany international nears end of deal

Arsenal and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Sane's situation at Bayern Munich after noticing a potential opportunity to pounce thanks to his contract being due to expire next summer, according to GMS sources, and there is scope for him to return to the Premier League following a previous spell with Manchester City.

The 28-year-old winger racked up 54 goal contributions over the course of 90 appearances in the English top flight, while he also got his hands on the title twice while on the Sky Blues' books, meaning that his admirers are already aware that he would not need to be given time to adjust to the rigours of the division.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal displayed some interest in Sane before the transfer window slammed shut last month, prior to making a move for Sterling, and they have joined Newcastle in being keen to continue seeing how his situation develops over the course of the season ahead of potentially offering a fresh challenge.

Leroy Sane's season-by-season record in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 1 0 0 0 0 2018/19 31 10 10 1 0 2017/18 32 10 15 4 0 2016/17 26 5 4 4 0 Statistics correct as of 12/09/2024

The Germany international has entered the final 10 months of his Bayern Munich contract, which allows him to pocket in the region of £325,000-per-week at the Allianz Arena, and uncertainty surrounding his long-term future has resulted in the Gunners and Newcastle maintaining a watching brief ahead of possibly pouncing.

Arsenal links to Sane during the summer had substance, GMS recently reported, but they always knew that they were unlikely to be able to get a deal over the line during the final weeks of the transfer window as his current employers would have had little time to secure a replacement as they aim to clinch the Bundesliga title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leroy Sane averaged 2.7 shots and the same number of key passes per Bundesliga outing last season

Sane Preparing for Contract Talks with Bayern

Winger will have to take pay cut to extend stay at Allianz Arena

GMS sources have been told that Sane is set to enter discussions with Bayern Munich over a new contract, but he will have to take a pay cut if he wants to remain with the German heavyweights beyond the remainder of the season, giving Arsenal and Newcastle hope that a breakthrough will not be made.

The Bavaria-based giants landed the former Schalke talisman from Manchester City in July 2020, thanks to striking a deal worth close to £55million, but they are unwilling to match his current salary package due to summer arrival Michael Olise providing a fresh option on the right flank and plans being in place to bring in further reinforcements.

Bayern Munich are looking at ways to continue evolving after Vincent Kompany took over as head coach, and GMS sources understand that title-winning Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz and RB Leipzig loanee Xavi Simons have been pinpointed as potential marquee signings for 2025.

Related Every Current 2024/25 Premier League Manager [Ranked] From Pep Guardiola to Sean Dyche, all current Premier League managers have been ranked from best to worst.

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Newcastle are waiting in the wings for Sane, and are eager to see how the upcoming conversations over a new contract pan out as they continue scouring the market ahead of attempts to bolster their respective squads in the upcoming transfer windows.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Sofascore