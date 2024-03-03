Highlights Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is focusing on remaining fit for EURO 2024, despite being demoted to second-choice stopper at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will be disappointed at being demoted to second-choice at the Emirates Stadium, as Ben Jacobs suggests he will keep fit to challenge England stopper Jordan Pickford at the upcoming Euros in Germany.

Mikel Arteta has built a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title heading into the business end of the 2023/24 campaign, looking to secure the club’s first league title since 2004.

The Gunners are also in the knockout stages of the Champions League and are within a shout of ensuring their place in the quarter-finals ahead of their meeting with FC Porto in March. Ramsdale will be considering his options as the 2024 summer transfer window draws closer, with his days on the bench at Arsenal looking limited.

Ramsdale dropped after Raya signing

After Arsenal fell away in the race to win the Premier League title during the 2022/23 season, Arteta looked to bolster his squad in all departments to prevent a crisis in the face of injuries. Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice arrived at the Emirates Stadium, boosting the Spanish head coach’s outfield options.

Much was made of Arsenal’s loan signing of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in August 2023. The Gunners acquired the 28-year-old’s services for a £3m loan fee and held a £27m option to buy the stopper.

Ramsdale initially retained his place as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Raya as the number two. However, the latter would eventually replace the England international between the sticks in Arsenal’s 1-0 Premier League victory at Everton on 17th September. Since then, Ramsdale has only played in cup games, dead-rubber Champions League group stage fixtures, and the side’s victory at Brentford in November 2023, with Raya ineligible as part of his loan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale suffered consecutive Premier League relegations in his first two seasons as a No.1 before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2021.

In December 2023, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale would have taken a significant risk if he had decided to leave Arsenal during the 2024 winter transfer window. The former Sheffield United stopper would remain in north London, where he will assess his options at the end of the season.

Aaron Ramsdale - Premier League career in numbers (01-12-23) Season Appearances Goals conceded Clean sheets Yellow cards 2019-20 (AFC Bournemouth) 37 62 5 0 2020-21 (Sheffield United) 38 53 5 1 2021-22 (Arsenal) 34 39 12 1 2022-23 (Arsenal) 38 43 14 1 2023-24 (Arsenal) 5 4 2 0

Ben Jacobs - Ramsdale is in a tricky position at Arsenal

Jacobs believes that Ramsdale is in a tricky position at Arsenal as the goalkeeper won’t be able to compete for England’s No. 1 shirt if he remains on the bench at the Emirates Stadium. The journalist claims that the stopper is focused on taking any opportunities coming his way this season. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Ramsdale is the second choice at Arsenal, and I think that the reality is that Arteta has always at least privately indicated to Raya that he would be assigned as the number one goalkeeper. That puts Ramsdale in a trickier position at the end of the season because he won't want to leave it too long being a number two. “Right now, I think Ramsdale is just focused on taking any opportunities but also keeping himself fit and sharp ahead of the Euros to challenge Pickford in some capacity. Pickford will be the number one unless he gets injured, but you never know. I think Ramsdale will be slightly disappointed privately because he’ll know that he won’t be the starting goalkeeper as the number two at Arsenal. But even if he was number one at Arsenal, I still think Pickford probably would have got the nod as the starting goalkeeper at the Euros, and that's maybe why Ramsdale has been a bit calmer about not trying to force his way out.”

Arsenal’s lack of spending during the 2024 winter transfer window could signify that the club are preparing to splash the cash again this summer. The Gunners will be wary of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations and could, therefore, look to sell before they buy.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (29th February) that Arsenal could lead the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer. Sources around a potential deal say that the 13-time English champions’ interest in the 27-year-old should be taken seriously and that they hope his value can fall below £60m. Chelsea also retain an interest in Toney, whilst Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are admirers and could make their moves if a transfer to the Emirates of Stamford Bridge fails to materialise.

The same journalist also states that Arsenal could be involved in the race for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who has indicated that he wants to move to the Premier League. However, reported wage demands of £300,000 per week on top of a £100m-plus transfer fee could make any deal difficult.

