Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has earned praise from TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand following his penalty in the Gunners' Champions League last-16 shootout victory over FC Porto.

Mikel Arteta's side pegged back their opponents after a first-leg defeat, before having to go through the lottery of penalties to secure their place in the quarter-final.

Saka had been quiet throughout the tie but stepped up and comfortably dispatched his penalty into the corner, playing his part in Arsenal ensuring their place in the next round. Ferdinand was impressed with the quality of the forward's effort when speaking to him after the game.

Ferdinand dubs Saka's penalty as 'devastating'

The Arsenal winger's effort flew into the corner

Following their 1-0 defeat at Porto in the first-leg of the tie, Arsenal were hoping to overturn the deficit in the return leg and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010. The Gunners had been stunned when Galeno curled in a stunning effort in stoppage time in February, subjecting them to a defeat in the initial tie in Portugal.

After an impressive start, Arsenal grew into the second-leg, despite Porto offering a constant threat on the counter-attack. Arteta's side eventually levelled the tie through Leandro Trossard's strike late in the first-half after a wonderful Martin Odegaard assist. However, the second-half proved a tenser affair, despite the captain having a goal disallowed following Kai Havertz' foul on centre-back Pepe in the build-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Saka has now scored his last five penalties for Arsenal.

Extra-time came and went before penalties were upon the Gunners, who had been subjected to a shootout defeat at the hands of Sporting CP in the last-16 of the Europa League 12 months prior. Odegaard, Havertz, Saka and Declan Rice were all on target, whilst goalkeeper David Raya saved efforts from Wendell and Galeno to seal the north London outfit's place in the quarter-finals.

Ferdinand, speaking to Saka during TNT Sports' post-match coverage of the game, admitted that he 'loved' the 22-year-old's penalty, after the winger claimed he was "more than ready" to take on the responsibility:

"Devastating, I loved it."

Arsenal's potential Champions League quarter-final opponents

The Gunners will be wary of some of the continent's top sides

Arsenal will find out their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents on 15th March, with the draw taking place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. With the outcomes of Atletico Madrid v Inter and Borussia Dortmund v PSV Eindhoven yet to be decided, the 13-time English champions are only aware of five opponents they could face in the last eight.

There is the possibility of an all-English tie between Arsenal and Manchester City, who are also competing together in the race for the Premier League title. The Gunners have already beaten City 1-0 on their own patch during the 2023/24 season and are preparing to face them in a crucial fixture in the race for the title on 31st March.

Arteta's side could also clash with one of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich or Real Madrid as they look to win their first ever Champions League title.