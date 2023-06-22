Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun should consider leaving the club if Kai Havertz signed at the Emirates Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners are already busy in the transfer market, and it could cause problems for some of their current players.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz has almost completed a move to Arsenal, with medical tests set to get underway.

As per Transfermarkt, Havertz has spent a fair amount of his career playing as a centre-forward, which could cast doubts over the future of Balogun.

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in attack, whilst Balogun spent last season out on loan in France.

Although Mikel Arteta labelled Balogun a 'special' player, the American international could be sacrificed in the summer transfer window.

Balogun, who Arsenal believe could be worth £50m in the near future, has held talks with the club regarding his future, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

After impressing out on loan at French side Reims last campaign, scoring 21 league goals, as per FBref, Balogun won't be short of suitors in the summer window.

There will be plenty of clubs looking to utilise Balogun as a first-choice striker heading into next season.

What has Jones said about Balogun?

Jones has suggested that Balogun should leave the club if Havertz completes a move to north London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "From his point of view, is he able to actually feel comfortable and feel like he's actually wanted in that role? That's what he needs to feel going forward. I don't feel like he's going to have that at Arsenal anytime soon.

"Perhaps, if Arsenal do sign Kai Havertz, then Balogun really has to think about what the future holds for him."

Should Balogun leave Arsenal this summer?

If he wants to 100% guarantee regular minutes, then yes.

With Jesus, Nketiah, and potentially Havertz to chose from, Arteta will have his work cut out trying to keep them all happy.

Balogun showed last season that he's capable of playing at a high level.

It appears another loan move is out of the question for Balogun.

He recently said: "I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place. I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family. What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."